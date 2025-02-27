British Prime Minister Keir Starmer giving a speech during a welcome reception at the British ambassador's residence in Washington, DC. PA
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer giving a speech during a welcome reception at the British ambassador's residence in Washington, DC. PA

News

US

Trump to host Keir Starmer as US pushes to end war in Ukraine

Starmer's Washington visit comes a day before Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to sign a critical minerals deal with the US

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

February 27, 2025