Trump to host Keir Starmer as US pushes to end war in Ukraine

President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> will host <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> at the White House on Thursday, with the British Prime Minister expected to lobby for continued US support for Kyiv and the inclusion of European leaders in talks to end the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/24/europe-puts-on-show-of-support-for-ukraine-on-third-anniversary-of-war/" target="_blank">Russia-Ukraine war</a>. The visit, which will feature a bilateral meeting and a joint press conference, comes two days after French President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/24/macron-and-starmer-to-plead-with-trump-for-european-inclusion-in-ukraine-peace-talks/" target="_blank">Emmanuel Macron</a> met Mr Trump, reflecting mounting concern in much of Europe over the US leader's approach to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/24/macron-lobbies-trump-for-ukraine-against-aggressor-russia/" target="_blank">ending the war quickly</a>, even if it means ceding territory to Russia. It also comes a day before Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/26/trump-zelenskyy-mineral-deal/" target="_blank">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> is expected to visit the White House to sign an agreement giving the US access to his country's critical minerals deposits as payback for military aid. “As we await President Zelenskyy's visit tomorrow, we're expecting that meeting to include the final step of an economic partnership, which is historic in that it will build an economic bridge between the Ukrainians and the United States,” a senior Trump administration official said on Thursday. “It's an important next step, as all of these steps are that economic partnership represents an opportunity for the taxpayers of America to see benefit from their participation in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/30/us-announces-25bn-in-ukraine-security-aid/" target="_blank">Ukrainian conflict defence</a>, and also an opportunity for the Ukrainians to immediately turn from a peaceful resolution to a strong economic growth.” Mr Trump, who took office last month, campaigned on an “America first” approach to foreign policy, promising to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/22/trump-tells-putin-time-to-make-a-deal-on-ukraine/" target="_blank">end the war</a> and cut US military funding for Ukraine. He says the US has grossly overspent American taxpayers' money on the conflict compared to European countries, which are much closer geographically to the war and should therefore pay a fairer share. The US President has advanced the minerals deal as necessary to reimburse the US for aid disbursed under his predecessor Joe Biden. The agreement would give the US access to rare earth deposits in Ukraine for years to come. Mr Zelenskyy had initially balked at the deal, which would forfeit $500 billion in revenue to the US. Mr Trump has also refrained from committing to security guarantees, a focal point for Kyiv. Last week, the Trump administration held <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/19/trump-hails-very-good-us-russia-talks-in-saudi-arabia-and-dismisses-ukraines-concerns/" target="_blank">talks in Saudi Arabia</a> aimed at ending the war that excluded Ukrainian and European leaders, in a stark reversal of US foreign policy three years after Russia began its full-scale invasion. A senior administration official said the talks in Saudi Arabia were “the start of a negotiation process” and that future discussions would include Ukrainians and European partners. If a ceasefire is reached, Mr Starmer and Mr Macron have agreed to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine to ensure fighting does not erupt again.