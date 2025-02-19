Trump hails 'very good' US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia and dismisses Ukraine's concerns

US President Donald Trump has described the talks between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia as "very good" and suggested he could meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of the month, as Washington significantly changes its position on the war in Ukraine.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Riyadh at the start of talks aimed at ending the three-year war between Russia and Ukraine. The convening of the two powers – without Ukraine or Europe at the table – marks a change in US foreign policy under Mr Trump, who has repeatedly vowed to bring the conflict to an end.
Saudi Arabian officials led Tuesday's talks, Russian state media reported. Riyadh has played a key role in establishing contact between Moscow and Washington, as well as bringing about prisoner exchanges. The US thanked the Kingdom and the Crown Prince for hosting the meeting.
"I just wanted to also take a moment, I think on behalf of all of us and the President, to thank our partners in Saudi Arabia, to thank our hosts for bringing this together, and particularly Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his team," National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said.
It was the first time US and Russian officials have sat down to discuss ways to halt the deadliest conflict in Europe since the Second World War, leaving Ukraine and its European allies sidelined. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday, and later cancelled a planned trip to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, in protest against Kyiv's exclusion from the US-Russia talks.
"I'm very disappointed, I hear that they're upset about not having a seat," Mr Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when asked about the Ukrainian reaction.
“Today I heard, ‘Oh well, we weren’t invited,’” the president said, referring to Ukraine’s complaints. “Well, you have been there for three years. You should’ve ended it after three years. You should’ve never started it. You could’ve made a deal,” he said, appearing to suggest Kyiv should have struck an agreement to prevent Moscow's invasion about three years ago.
When asked whether he would meet Mr Putin before the end of the month, Mr Trump said "probably," without elaborating on an exact date. Last week, Mr Trump announced he had a phone call with his Russian counterpart and that the two leaders had agreed to start peace talks and to travel to meet each other in Moscow and Washington. The US president then said they would hold a first meeting, most likely also in Saudi Arabia.