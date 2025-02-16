Newspapers showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, at a newsstand in a street in Moscow, Russia. Reuters
Newspapers showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, at a newsstand in a street in Moscow, Russia. Reuters

News

MENA

US and Russia to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss Ukraine

Kyiv was not invited to the talks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

The National

February 16, 2025