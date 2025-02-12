Hegseth tells Europe to shoulder Ukraine burden as he rejects Kyiv joining Nato

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on Wednesday ruled out any return to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_self">Ukraine's</a> pre-2014 borders in peace talks with the Kremlin as he warned the US would leave the policing of a deal to Europeans and other countries. Speaking at a press conference, Mr Hegseth, a former TV news anchor, said Ukraine's need for security guarantees would not be met by the US and that troops posted to support any armistice would not be covered by Nato's Article 5 mutual defence pact. Under <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump's</a> presidency, Washington is ruling out Ukraine joining Nato as Kyiv has sought. Mr Hegseth said peacekeeping should be a non-Nato mission. “To be clear, as part of any security guarantee, there will not be US troops deployed to Ukraine,” he said. The US defence chief said any peace process “must start by recognising that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective”, even if Washington, like Europe, wants “a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine”. “Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering,” he added. Mr Hegseth said the US would no longer tolerate an imbalance relationship with Europe over defence, adding that says military spending of five per cent of economic output should be a goal. “That is a down payment for the future,” he added. With the US no longer willing to pay for Europe's security, it is turning its attention to the East. Mr Trump appears to feel vulnerable to threats at its own borders and from China. US security policy will focus on the Indo-Pacific region while maintain a foothold in Nato, Mr Hegseth said. On his first trip to Europe since being appointed, he urged allies to assume responsibility for security and build up military capabilities, including manufacturing. “Safeguarding European security must be an imperative for European members of Nato,” Mr Hegseth said. “Europe must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine. The United States will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship which encourages dependency.” UK Defence Secretary John Healey hosted Wednesday's support group meeting at which Mr Hegseth met senior Ukrainian officials and declared the UK ready to meet US demands for peace through strength. He also said Ukraine's security had global implications. More than 50 defence partners from across the world at Nato’s headquarters at the 26th gathering of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group summit. Moscow has been sounding more confident since the return of Mr Trump. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday rejected the idea of a territorial swap proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Mr Medvedev said Russia has shown it can achieve peace through strength. Mr Zelenskyy said the Kursk territory his troops have seized could be handed back in exchange for land in Ukraine behind Russian lines. Mr Zelenskyy was reported to have spoken by phone with Mr Trump later on Wednesday after meeting the new US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski pledged to continue Poland's unwavering support for Ukraine and reinforce sanctions before potential talks with Russia. Speaking in Paris at a separate meeting of foreign ministers from Ukraine and its allies, he also said that co-operation with the US administration remains important despite the shift in direction.