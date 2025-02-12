US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, at a meeting about Ukraine in Brussels on Wednesday. AP
Hegseth tells Europe to shoulder Ukraine burden as he rejects Kyiv joining Nato

US Secretary of Defence stresses European responsibility for Ukraine’s security and rejects US involvement in peacekeeping mission

Damien McElroy
February 12, 2025