'We're glad to work with you and President Trump,' Saudi Crown Prince tells Rubio

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday told visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Riyadh is looking forward to working with President Donald Trump's administration, and the two sides could work together towards positive outcomes for "many countries around the world."
Prince Mohammed and Mr Rubio discussed regional developments during their meeting, ahead of talks expected to begin on Tuesday in Riyadh between American and Russian officials.
"We're glad to work with you and with President Trump," the Crown Prince told Mr Rubio. "His administration made a decision and we can work for positive things for Saudi Arabia and America, and also for many countries around the world."
According to a statement on the meeting carried by Saudi state media, the leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop ties. There was no mention of Gaza in the Saudi statement.
Mr Rubio's trip comes after disputed proposals by US President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and for America to "take ownership" of the war-ravaged enclave. Saudi Arabia responded swiftly at the time with a strongly worded condemnation and rejection of the proposal.
"They discussed ways to advance shared interests in Syria, Lebanon, and across the region, to include Red Sea security and freedom of navigation," read a statement from the US State Department, which added that Mr Rubio and the Crown Prince reaffirmed their commitment to the ceasefire in Gaza. Mr Rubio emphasised the need for an "arrangement for Gaza that contributes to regional security", it said.
The State Department added that Mr Rubio highlighted "the strength of the US-Saudi relationship" and "looked forward to increased economic and defence co-operation between the United States and Saudi Arabia".
The US Secretary of State also met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan but neither commented to reporters afterwards.
Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations have strongly opposed the proposals made by Mr Trump for Gaza. In Israel, Mr Rubio appeared to offer support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his Gaza campaign. An Arab summit being organised to show a united front against Mr Trump's plans could be "put off for a few days" for logistical reasons, according to a top Arab League diplomat.
Prince Mohammed has repeatedly said Saudi Arabia would not establish relations with Israel – a long-standing US goal – without a clear agreement on a pathway to Palestinian statehood.
Accompanying Mr Rubio on the trip are US special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Talks are scheduled on Tuesday between Russian and American officials, aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and mediated by Saudi Arabia.
