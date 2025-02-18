'We're glad to work with you and President Trump,' Saudi Crown Prince tells Rubio

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday told visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Riyadh is looking forward to working with President Donald Trump's administration, and the two sides could work together towards positive outcomes for "many countries around the world."

Prince Mohammed and Mr Rubio discussed regional developments during their meeting, ahead of talks expected to begin on Tuesday in Riyadh between American and Russian officials.

"We're glad to work with you and with President Trump," the Crown Prince told Mr Rubio. "His administration made a decision and we can work for positive things for Saudi Arabia and America, and also for many countries around the world."

According to a statement on the meeting carried by Saudi state media, the leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop ties. There was no mention of Gaza in the Saudi statement.

Mr Rubio's trip comes after disputed proposals by US President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and for America to "take ownership" of the war-ravaged enclave. Saudi Arabia responded swiftly at the time with a strongly worded condemnation and rejection of the proposal.

"They discussed ways to advance shared interests in Syria, Lebanon, and across the region, to include Red Sea security and freedom of navigation," read a statement from the US State Department, which added that Mr Rubio and the Crown Prince reaffirmed their commitment to the ceasefire in Gaza. Mr Rubio emphasised the need for an "arrangement for Gaza that contributes to regional security", it said.

The State Department added that Mr Rubio highlighted "the strength of the US-Saudi relationship" and "looked forward to increased economic and defence co-operation between the United States and Saudi Arabia".

The US Secretary of State also met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan but neither commented to reporters afterwards.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations have strongly opposed the proposals made by Mr Trump for Gaza. In Israel, Mr Rubio appeared to offer support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his Gaza campaign. An Arab summit being organised to show a united front against Mr Trump's plans could be "put off for a few days" for logistical reasons, according to a top Arab League diplomat.

Prince Mohammed has repeatedly said Saudi Arabia would not establish relations with Israel – a long-standing US goal – without a clear agreement on a pathway to Palestinian statehood.

Accompanying Mr Rubio on the trip are US special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Talks are scheduled on Tuesday between Russian and American officials, aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and mediated by Saudi Arabia.

About Okadoc Date started: Okadoc, 2018 Founder/CEO: Fodhil Benturquia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Healthcare Size: (employees/revenue) 40 staff; undisclosed revenues recording “double-digit” monthly growth Funding stage: Series B fundraising round to conclude in February Investors: Undisclosed

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Formula Middle East Calendar (Formula Regional and Formula 4) Round 1: January 17-19, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 2: January 22-23, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 3: February 7-9, Dubai Autodrome – Dubai Round 4: February 14-16, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 5: February 25-27, Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Saudi Arabia

If you go Where to stay : Courtyard by Marriott Titusville Kennedy Space Centre has unparalleled views of the Indian River. Alligators can be spotted from hotel room balconies, as can several rocket launch sites. The hotel also boasts cool space-themed decor.



When to go : Florida is best experienced during the winter months, from November to May, before the humidity kicks in.



How to get there : Emirates currently flies from Dubai to Orlando five times a week.

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Belong%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Michael%20Askew%20and%20Matthew%20Gaziano%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%243.5%20million%20from%20crowd%20funding%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Paatal Lok season two Directors: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy Stars: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Lc Sekhose, Merenla Imsong Rating: 4.5/5

Vidaamuyarchi Director: Magizh Thirumeni Stars: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra Rating: 4/5