Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold talks with Turkey’s Erdogan following UAE visit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/17/ukraines-zelenskyy-begins-official-visit-to-uae/" target="_blank">Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> arrived in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank">Turkish</a> capital Ankara on Monday night ahead of talks scheduled for Tuesday with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the latest step of a three-country tour aimed at shoring up regional ties and arranging the release of prisoners in the ongoing war with Russia. Mr Zelenskyy’s tour comes as US and Russian officials were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/14/saudi-arabia-to-host-ukraine-peace-talks-trump-says-ahead-of-planned-putin-meeting/" target="_blank">meeting in </a>Riyadh to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. Mr Zelenskyy said his country – invaded by Moscow on February 24, 2022 – had not been invited to the talks in Saudi Arabia and that Kyiv would not engage with Russia without consultation with its partners. The visit to Turkey comes after the Ukrainian President held talks in Abu Dhabi with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/17/ukraines-zelenskyy-begins-official-visit-to-uae/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on Monday. He will head to Saudi Arabia later this week. In a statement posted on X, Mr Zelenskyy said talks in Ankara would focus on “prisoner exchanges – all efforts will continue to bring our people home” – as well as “food security” and “educational and cultural diplomacy”. Mr Erdogan and Mr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara before a working dinner between delegations and a signing ceremony of unspecified agreements, according to a schedule released by the Turkish presidency. Turkish government communications director Fahrettin Altun said talks with Mr Erdogan would cover the latest developments in Ukraine and “other regional and global issues”, without specifying. “All aspects of the Turkey-Ukraine strategic partnership will be reviewed and steps to be taken to further strengthen co-operation between the two countries will be discussed,” he added in a post on X. Prisoner exchanges, expected to be part of conversations in Ankara on Tuesday, have been a key topic at Mr Zelenskyy’s talks with regional leaders so far. He said the UAE's mediation had “saved many lives”. This month, the UAE mediated an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/05/russia-ukraine-prisoner-swap/" target="_blank">exchange of prisoners</a>, resulting in the release of 150 Russians and 150 Ukrainians, state news agency Wam reported. This brings the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries to 2,883. Turkey has also played a mediating role in the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, maintaining dialogue with both countries. It has provided its domestically produced military drones to Kyiv, while also remaining reliant on Russian oil and gas imports for a significant share of its energy supplies, and boosting economic ties with Russia. Early in the Ukraine war, Ankara and the UN brokered a major grain deal, under which shipments of the foodstuff safely navigated the Black Sea despite the conflict, although Russia declined to renew the initial agreement when it expired in July 2023.