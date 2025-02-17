Ukraine’s Zelenskyy begins official visit to UAE

Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy/">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> arrived in the UAE on Sunday to begin an official visit aimed at supporting efforts to secure the release of citizens being held captive by Russia amid a continued war between the nations. Mr Zelenskyy received a guard of honour as he landed in Abu Dhabi along with his wife, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/03/07/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-ukraines-first-lady/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/03/07/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-ukraines-first-lady/">First lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska</a>. He shared footage of his arrival on social media platform X, in which was welcomed for talks by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation. The Ukrainian leader said the visit to the Emirates was centred on "bringing even more of our people home from captivity". "We will also focus on investments and economic partnership, as well as a large-scale humanitarian programme," he said. The UAE has offered key support to Ukraine and its people during the conflict with Russia, which is approaching its third anniversary. This month the UAE mediated the exchange of 300 Russian and Ukrainian prisoners. The mediation resulted in the release of 150 Russians and 150 Ukrainians, state news agency Wam reported. It brings the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries to 2,883. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation to both countries for their co-operation in what was the 12th successful mediation since the beginning of 2024. The ministry added that it will continue to work to support all diplomatic efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and to mitigate the humanitarian effects of the crisis. In October 2022, the UAE pledged $100 million in humanitarian aid to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/">Ukraine</a> following an order from President Sheikh Mohamed. The move came a day after Sheikh Mohamed spoke with Mr<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2022/10/17/president-sheikh-mohamed-discusses-diplomatic-solutions-in-call-with-ukraines-zelenskyy/" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2022/10/17/president-sheikh-mohamed-discusses-diplomatic-solutions-in-call-with-ukraines-zelenskyy/"> Zelenskyy.</a> The UAE visit takes place as US and Russian officials plan to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/14/saudi-arabia-to-host-ukraine-peace-talks-trump-says-ahead-of-planned-putin-meeting/" target="_blank" rel="">meet in Saudi Arabia</a> over the next week to commence talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, a US politician and sources said. Mr Zelenskyy said his country – where Moscow launched a war about three years ago – was not invited to the talks in Saudi Arabia, adding that Kyiv would not engage with Russia without prior consultation with its partners. He landed in the UAE on the same day Sheikh Mohamed held high-level talks in Abu Dhabi with Denis Manturov, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/29/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-russian-security-chief/" target="_blank" rel="">Sheikh Mohamed</a> and Mr Manturov reviewed efforts to bolster the growing ties between the UAE and Russia as part of the strategic partnership in place between the nations. The UAE leader extended his greetings to President Vladimir Putin and expressed his hopes for further development and prosperity for Russia, during the talks at Qasr Al Shati in the capital, state news agency Wam reported. Mr Manturov shared similar sentiments in return.