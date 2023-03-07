President Sheikh Mohamed meets Ukraine's first lady

President Sheikh Mohamed met Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed said that $4 million would be directed to the Olena Zelenska Foundation, which will be used to contribute to the construction of 10 buildings that will house about 100 children, news agency Wam reported.

The foundation is helping people affected by the war, providing treatment to war survivors, helping in the reconstruction of schools, and sending aid to family-type orphanages and families that have adopted children.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The two leaders reviewed developments in Ukraine during their meeting at Al Shati Palace.

Mr Duda thanked Sheikh Mohamed for supporting Poland in hosting Ukrainian refugees, Wam reported.

More than one million Ukrainian citizens have crossed the border to seek sanctuary in neighbouring Poland since the Russian invasion.

The UAE has delivered key humanitarian support to the Eastern European nation.

Emirates has delivered a great deal of humanitarian support to Ukraine, recently donating 2,500 household generators to the European nation, where the war has damaged infrastructure and power plants, leaving many homes without electricity.

The generators — delivered in December and January — each have a power output of between 3.5 and 8 kilowatts.

The UAE has frequently expressed its hopes for a peaceful solution to the crisis.

In December, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said a political solution is required to restore peace in Ukraine.