President Sheikh Mohamed discusses diplomatic solutions in call with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

President Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's support for Ukraine during a call with counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates would continue to help provide humanitarian and economic assistance to mitigate the impact of the conflict with Russia.

The UAE leader and the Ukrainian president discussed the importance of exploring diplomatic solutions and dialogue in order to ease tensions.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE would do everything in its power to prevent the crisis from worsening and to promote negotiations.

He thanked President Zelenskyy for his confidence in the UAE's efforts to mediate on humanitarian issues, food security, and other matters.

Sheikh Mohamed said the serious repercussions of the conflict extended beyond Russia and Ukraine, and served to negatively impact international peace and security, and the global economy.

During the call, the two men noted the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations being formed between their nations and expressed their wish for bilateral ties to grow stronger.

Expand Autoplay The UAE on Thursday sent a plane carrying 52 tonnes of food supplies for Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria. All photos: Wam

The UAE has offered crucial assistance to Ukraine and thousands of its people displaced by the conflict.

In June, the UAE sent a plane carrying 52 tonnes of food for Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria.

It is estimated that Bulgaria is hosting more than 90,000 people who fled Ukraine.

In the same month, the Emirates dispatched more than 27 tonnes of food and medical supplies to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Before that, the Emirates sent six planes to Poland and Moldova, carrying more than 156 tonnes of food and medical supplies.

In March, the UAE announced it would provide relief aid to affected civilians in Ukraine worth $5 million in response to an urgent appeal by the UN.