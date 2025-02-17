UAE and Ukraine sign landmark trade deal

The UAE and Ukraine formally signed a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/19/uae-concludes-11th-comprehensive-economic-partnership-agreement-amid-trade-expansion-push/" target="_blank">Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement</a> on Monday as they seek to boost trade and investment ties. The deal was signed by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, in the presence of President Sheikh Mohamed and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, state news agency Wam reported. The Cepa deal is projected to contribute about $369 million to the UAE’s gross domestic product and $874 million to Ukraine’s economy by 2031. It is also expected to help accelerate the economic recovery of Ukraine, which has been engaged in a four-year war with Russia. Cepas that the UAE has signed with various nations have contributed Dh135 billion ($36.8 billion) to its non-oil trade with partner nations, an increase of 42 per cent compared to the previous year, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/05/uae-foreign-trade-hits-record-dh3-trillion-in-2024-as-cepas-drive-growth/" target="_blank">said earlier this month</a>. <i>More to follow …</i>