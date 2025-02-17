President Sheikh Mohamed met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X
UAE and Ukraine sign landmark trade deal

Agreement is expected to contribute about $369m to the UAE’s GDP and $874m to Ukraine’s economy by 2031

Alvin R Cabral
February 17, 2025