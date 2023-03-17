UAE and Georgia sign comprehensive economic partnership agreement

The UAE and Georgia on Friday concluded a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (Cepa) that is set to bolster economic ties and boost bilateral trade between the two nations.

The signing took place in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi during a UAE delegation’s visit to the country, according to an official statement on Friday.

Once enacted, the Cepa will eliminate or significantly reduce tariffs, remove non-tariff barriers and promote trade in goods, services and investment, the statement said.

Quote Georgia is an economy based on free-market principles that holds considerable promise for our exporters and investors Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade

It represents a “huge stride forward in our foreign trade agenda and signals our ambition to build a truly global network of trade partners in strategically important parts of the world”, said Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

“Georgia is an economy based on free-market principles that holds considerable promise for our exporters and investors, and we look forward to developing opportunities in priority sectors such as agriculture, transportation, tourism, renewable energy and digital trade.”

Georgia and the UAE's bilateral non-oil trade has surged significantly in recent quarters, with the value of trade climbing to $468 million in 2022, an annual growth of 110 per cent.

The UAE now accounts for more than 63 per cent of the total volume of Georgia’s trade with Arab countries. The Emirates' investment in Georgia represents 5 per cent of the country's total foreign direct investment, making the UAE its sixth largest global investor, government data showed.

The UAE is working towards signing 26 Cepas as it seeks to diversify its economy, Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq said this month.

The deal with Georgia is the latest in a string of agreements the UAE has already signed, including similar pacts with India, Indonesia, Israel and Turkey.

Establishment of free trade regime between Georgia and the UAE will be of benefit for both countries, Levan Davitashvili, Georgia’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, said.

“Georgia can serve as a best gateway for the UAE companies to the region … FTA [free trade agreement] will provide extended opportunities to promote and develop different industries in Georgia and increase and diversify Georgian export.”

“I am certain that this agreement [Cepa] will serve as a solid basis for further enhancement of trade and investment co-operation between our countries,” Mr Davitashvili said.

The UAE aims to boost trade and economic relations with countries around the globe. Its new foreign trade agenda is a core component of the nation’s growth strategy that seeks to double the size of the economy from $381 billion to $762 billion by 2030.

Wprking in this direction, the UAE is looking to eliminate unnecessary trade barriers, increase market access and set up investment and trade joint-ventures with its partners.

The government has adopted an array of measures that have enhanced the resilience of its economy in the face of global economic challenges such as volatile commodity prices, inflation, uncertainty with regard to monetary policies, as well as supply chain disruptions.

These include the granting of 100 per cent foreign ownership, the issuance of legislation to protect intellectual property and the launch of a strategy to attract talent and skills in all sectors to enhance the country's position as a permanent centre for creativity and innovation.

In 2022, the Emirates' non-oil foreign trade surged 17 per cent annually to reach a record Dh2.23 trillion ($607.1 billion). This was the first time the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade crossed the Dh2 trillion mark.

The UAE economy is estimated to have grown by 7.6 per cent last year, the highest in 11 years, after expanding by 3.9 per cent in 2021, according to the UAE Central Bank.

The country’s economy is projected to grow 3.9 per cent in 2023, according to the central bank.