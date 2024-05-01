UK removes first asylum seeker to Rwanda through voluntary scheme

The UK has sent its first migrant to Rwanda under a new voluntary scheme which offers failed asylum seekers money to relocate abroad.

The unnamed man is the first to have voluntarily moved to Rwanda under the return scheme, which provides migrants with up to £3,000 ($3,750) and is separate to the government’s flagship deportation plan.

He is understood not to be from Rwanda originally, although is reportedly of African origin. The man had his claim for asylum in the UK rejected in late 2023.

The failed asylum claimant took the voluntary offer some weeks ago, and is now in the East African country, after his flight left on Monday evening, according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the asylum system has been hit by an “IT blunder”, according to The Times, which means thousands of migrants have not been told about the outcome of their claims as the letters were sent to the wrong address.

The problem, which was caused by the Home Office using two different systems, means the £49 weekly allowance was “abruptly cut” in about 10 per cent of cases.

The news comes ahead of what is expected to be a testing set of local and mayoral elections for Rishi Sunak across England and Wales, in which the Conservatives are likely to suffer heavy losses.

The Tories, widely also expected to suffer a drubbing at the next general election, hope the Rwanda expulsions plan will help them claw back some ground in the polls.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made “stopping the boats” one of his five pledges to the public, with the asylum seeker's removal seen as a signal to voters that the government's wider migration agenda can be made to work.

Migrants set off on an attempt to cross the English Channel, on the beach of Gravelines, near Dunkirk, northern France.

A government official said: “We are now able to send asylum seekers to Rwanda under our migration and economic development partnership.

“This deal allows people with no immigration status in the UK to be relocated to a safe third country where they will be supported to rebuild their lives.”

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, claimed the man's removal to Rwanda showed “the Tories are so desperate to get any flight off to Rwanda before the local elections that they have now just paid someone to go”.

The Liberal Democrats agreed, with the party's home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael saying: “This is cynical nonsense from a Conservative Party that is about to take a drubbing at the local elections.”

The Rwanda deportation plan is yet to be tested, with the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Act, having passed into law just last week.

Mr Sunak has said it will take between 10 and 12 weeks for deportation flights to Rwanda to begin.

The one-way journeys to Kigali are aimed at deterring other migrants from making the dangerous English Channel crossing in small boats.

More than 7,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after making the journey from France – a record for the first four months of a year.

Another 132 arrivals were recorded on Monday in three boats, taking the provisional total for 2024 to 7,299.

Meanwhile, UK officials have admitted that barely a third of failed asylum seekers due to be sent to Rwanda can now be found.

A government document released this week, only 2,143 out of the 5,700 people identified for removal “continue to report to the Home Office and can be located for detention”.

Protesters against the UK's Rwanda deportation scheme outside the Home Office immigration reporting centre in Croydon, south London.

The document, updated on the Home Office's website on Monday, also acknowledges there could be further delays to deportations caused by MPs making last-minute representations to suspend removals.

Rwanda, home to 13 million people in Africa's Great Lakes region, lays claim to being one of the most stable countries on the continent and has drawn praise for its modern infrastructure.

But rights groups accuse veteran President Paul Kagame of ruling in a climate of fear, stifling dissent and free speech.

