Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, witnessed the Cepa signing on Monday. Photo: UAE Government Media Office
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, witnessed the Cepa signing on Monday. Photo: UAE Government Media Office
UAE and Mauritius sign comprehensive economic partnership agreement
Deal expected to add 1% to Mauritius economy and 0.96% to UAE’s GDP by 2030