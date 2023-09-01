UAE and New Zealand start preliminary talks for Cepa trade deal

The UAE and New Zealand have started preliminary discussions to advance trade relations, that include forging a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa).

The discussions were held during a meeting between Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Damien O’Connor, New Zealand’s Minister of Trade and Export Growth, in Dubai.

The two nations already have an active trade relationship, with non-oil trade reaching $805 million in 2022, a 7 per cent increase from 2021 and 23 per cent over 2020.

As of 2022, the UAE is New Zealand’s leading trading partner in the Arab World. The UAE accounts for 2.5 per cent of New Zealand's total foreign trade.

More to follow ...