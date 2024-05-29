UAE and South Korea sign pact to boost trade as President Sheikh Mohamed visits

The UAE and South Korea have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) aimed at strengthening economic and trade co-operation between the two countries.

The new deal was signed on Wednesday during the visit of President Sheikh Mohamed to Seoul, where he met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The leaders held "constructive discussions on strengthening bilateral ties", Sheikh Mohamed said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Together, we witnessed the signing of numerous MoUs and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Korea," he said.

"Today’s signing represents a promising step forward as we commit to building upon the robust economic co-operation that links our nations and delivering tangible growth for our peoples."

The UAE and South Korea concluded negotiations for the Cepa in October, with the deal aimed at reinforcing East-West supply chains and enabling two-way foreign direct investment flows, state-news agency Wam reported at the time.

The deal will also improve joint research and knowledge exchange across sectors including energy, advanced manufacturing, technology, food security and health care, it said.

The Cepa comes as the Arab world's second-largest economy continues to strengthen trade ties with countries across the globe.

With the latest announcement, UAE has signed 12 Cepas. It has also agreed on deals with India, Turkey, Israel, Indonesia, Cambodia, Georgia, Mauritius, Kenya, the Republic of Congo, Colombia and Costa Rica.

The UAE is currently holding talks to conclude new deals with Serbia, Vietnam, the Philippines, New Zealand and Ecuador.

Sheikh Mohamed is on a two-day state visit to South Korea, followed by a state visit to China on Thursday.

The Emirates is South Korea's second-largest Arab trade partner and its 14th biggest globally, accounting for 20 per cent of the East Asian country's trade with the region, according to Wam.

South Korea's investments in the UAE rose to $2.2 billion while the UAE's investments in Korea stood at $578 million by the end of 2022.