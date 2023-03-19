UAE minister visits Serbia to discuss co-operation after Cepa signing

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, discussed ways to enhance co-operation between the UAE and Serbia during an official visit to the country following the signing of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement last year.

She discussed co-operation in areas such as research and development (R&D), advanced technology, sustainability, food technology, innovation and the energy transition, a statement from the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology on Sunday said.

In Belgrade, Ms Al Amiri met Jelena Begovic, Minister of Science, Technological Development and Innovation, Branko Ruzic, Minister of Education, and other government officials.

They also discussed opportunities to strengthen the education system and vocational schools.

“Emirati-Serbian relations are continually developing and we are co-operating in vital sectors, such as science and technology, R&D, food security, agricultural technology, renewable and sustainable energy, as well as financing for each of these areas, which are critical to the UAE’s national vision for the future,” Ms Al Amiri said.

The UAE and Serbia signed the Cepa in September last year to bolster economic ties and boost bilateral trade between the two nations.

The Emirates is one of the largest sources of net foreign direct investment in Serbia.

The UAE is working towards signing 26 Cepa deals as it seeks to attract more investment and diversify its economy, Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq said this month.

The Emirates has signed similar deals with India, Indonesia, Israel, Turkey and Georgia. It is also in negotiations with Cambodia and Vietnam.

During her visit, Ms Al Amiri met with Milica Djuric-Jovicic, director of the Science Fund of the Republic of Serbia, to discuss funding opportunities in the field of R&D and innovation, as well as developing financing tools to support research.

She also met with Professor Vladimir Kostic, president of the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts, to discuss joint research in priority areas.