In August, the UAE brokered the release of 230 prisoners in an exchange agreement between Russian and Ukraine. Gulf diplomacy has played a prominent role throughout the conflict. Photo: Twitter/@ZelenskyyUa
In August, the UAE brokered the release of 230 prisoners in an exchange agreement between Russian and Ukraine. Gulf diplomacy has played a prominent role throughout the conflict. Photo: Twitter/@ZelenShow more

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf diplomacy could help end the Ukraine war

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

February 18, 2025