Food Tech Valley in Dubai was highlighted in a recent World Economic Forum report as representative of the UAE's drive to increase agricultural resilience. Photo: Food Tech Valley
Tools have helped feed people since the Stone Age. Now it's AI's turn

February 17, 2025