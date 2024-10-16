An agricultural technology model, powered by artificial intelligence and robotics, is on show at the du stand at Gitex Global in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
An agricultural technology model, powered by artificial intelligence and robotics, is on show at the du stand at Gitex Global in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Future

Technology

Gitex 2024: Du's new AgriTech service seeks to sow success in untapped AI fields

The Dubai telco is also showing smart architecture, smart warehousing and a next-generation sustainable data centre

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

October 16, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat