A Tesla car drives through part of the Las Vegas Loop on April 9, 2021. Like Dubai, Las Vegas is one of the world's hottest urban areas and below-ground transport is regarded as ideal for reducing emissions. AFP
A Tesla car drives through part of the Las Vegas Loop on April 9, 2021. Like Dubai, Las Vegas is one of the world's hottest urban areas and below-ground transport is regarded as ideal for reducing emiShow more

Opinion

Editorial

Will Elon Musk's Loop drive down Dubai traffic?

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

February 14, 2025