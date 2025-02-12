Israeli soldiers watch residents of Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm on Monday. The UN relief agency for Palestinians says a weeks-long Israeli military operation has displaced about 40,000 in the West Bank. AFP
Israeli soldiers watch residents of Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm on Monday. The UN relief agency for Palestinians says a weeks-long Israeli military operation has displaced about 40,000 in the Show more

Opinion

Editorial

Displacement in West Bank bodes ill for Gaza

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

February 12, 2025