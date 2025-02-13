Ukrainian troops head towards the front line. Ceasefire talks could soon begin with Kyiv and Russia urged to make concessions to end the three-year war. AFP
Trump peace deal would mean ‘no one gets everything they want’

US Defence Secretary tells Nato allies to spend more as ‘Uncle Sam’ will not be ‘Uncle Sucker’

Thomas Harding
February 13, 2025