Trump peace deal would mean ‘no one gets everything they want’

Neither <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> nor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a> will get everything they want in coming peace negotiations to end the three-year war, the US Defence Secretary has said, after bewildered <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nato/" target="_blank">Nato</a> allies absorbed Washington's apparent plan to force Kyiv to concede territory. In a forthright speech and press conference, Pete Hegseth also told Nato’s European members that they had to take greater control for what was happening on their doorstep and increase defence spending. “Make no mistake, President [Donald] <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Trump</a> will not allow anyone to turn Uncle Sam into Uncle Sucker," he said, echoing comments by former US president Dwight Eisenhower after the Second World War. He also argued that President Vladimir Putin only respected leaders who were strong negotiators and wielded “hard power”, adding that the Russian leader did not dare to invade Ukraine while Mr Trump was in the White House. He also attempted to reassure fellow defence chiefs at Nato headquarters in Brussels, stating that “we're not abandoning our allies in Europe” but added that “no decisions have been made on troop levels”. “We are committed to that Nato alliance, we understand the importance of that partnership but it can't endure on the status quo forever in light of the threats we face,” he said. Nato defence chiefs on Thursday had to contend with the news that following a 90-minute phone call with Mr Putin, Mr Trump indicated that Ukraine should give up territory and any aspiration for Nato membership. That resulted in a strong backlash from European leaders, shocked after years of sacrifices made in the face of Moscow’s invasion. Nato’s Secretary General Mark Rutte insisted that any potential peace deal had to be “enduring”, highlighting similar comments made earlier by Mr Hegseth, but he too insisted Kyiv be “closely involved”. The EU's foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, said “any quick fix is a dirty deal”, while British Defence Secretary John Healey added that “Ukraine's voice must be at the heart of any talks”. According to a YouGov poll, more than four in 10 (44 per cent) of people in the UK say the US does not have a responsibility to defend Europe, compared with three in 10 (29 per cent) who say it does. A majority, (51 per cent) thought any Trump-Putin negotiated peace deal would be better for Russia than Ukraine. Europe’s military leaders were startled by the US's readiness to concede to the Kremlin’s demands after Russia <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/08/russias-million-man-casualty-count-makes-trumps-peace-plan-favourable-for-kremlin/" target="_blank">has seized</a> more than 20 per cent of Ukraine's territory. However, Mr Hegseth said Mr Trump's efforts to seek peace were “certainly not a betrayal” of Kyiv. “There is a recognition that the whole world and the United States is invested and interested in peace,” Mr Hegseth said ahead of the meeting of Nato defence ministers. “That will require both sides recognising things they don't want to.” He added that it was not realistic for Ukraine to regain all its land or become a Nato member and insisted that Europe should provide the “overwhelming share” of military aid to Ukraine. Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius hit back, saying it was “regrettable” that Washington had made “concessions” to Russia before peace talks had even started. Mr Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence said Ukraine would be “Russian some day” if the US abandoned the country to face Moscow’s “brutal invasion”. He added: “If Ukraine falls, it will only be a matter of time until Russia invades a Nato ally our troops will be required to defend." The Kremlin’s official readout of the phone call claimed Mr Putin emphasised the need to “eliminate the root causes” of the war and that he agreed with Mr Trump that “a long-term settlement could be achieved through peaceful negotiations”. It is understood Mr Putin wants to shore up his position that Nato will not interfere with countries east of its borders, that includes Ukraine, something he claims was the “root cause” of the invasion. There is a sense now that both sides realise they may well have to make concessions in a conflict that has seen up to one million Russians dead and wounded, at least 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed, as well as billions of dollars of damage and thousands of civilians dead. Ukraine might forfeit Crimea, which was seized in 2014, but will almost certainly want the vast amount of territory taken in the last three years of war returned. Nato membership could be delayed for a decade and a Europe-led deterrence force would probably be installed on the front line. In return Russia will have some of its land-grab confirmed and an end to the war that is hammering its economy, plus time to regroup its battered military. “Trump appears to be ignoring Europe and the UK and playing into Putin's hands,” retired British army officer Hamish de Bretton-Gordon told <i>The National</i>. “But after what Trump has said about Gaza, anything it seems is on the table. It's almost as though he doesn't realise the seriousness of the situation.” Military analysts say Europe now had to significantly increase its defence spending. “We have been playing fast and loose with security in Europe since the end of the Cold War, so I do agree with Trump that Europe should be spending not 2 per cent of GDP on defence but looking at 3 per cent,” said Col de Bretton-Gordon. “That is what is required with the US almost abrogating its Nato responsibilities.”