President Sheikh Mohamed thanked by Ukraine’s Zelenskyy over prisoner exchange role

President Sheikh Mohamed spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone call on Friday.

During the call, Mr Zelenskyy thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE’s mediation role, which led to the recent prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

The two leaders also discussed various aspects of co-operation between the UAE and Ukraine and ways to enhance them further.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's stance advocating dialogue and understanding to pursue diplomatic solutions to the crisis.

He emphasised his commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at alleviating the humanitarian consequences resulting from the conflict.

Mr Zelenskyy also thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the humanitarian support provided by the UAE to the Ukrainian people.

Earlier this month, Ukraine and Russia exchanged more than 400 prisoners of war in one of the biggest swaps since the outbreak of the conflict.

A total of 248 prisoners were returned to Russia from the front line in Ukraine while officials in Kyiv said 230 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned home.

The successful mediation was confirmed by the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It said the deal was a “reflection of the strong friendly relations” between the UAE and both Russia and Ukraine.

"The Ministry was supported by sustained calls at the highest levels and which resulted in one of the largest exchanges of captives between the two sides since the beginning of the war," the statement said.

The Ministry also expressed its “appreciation to the governments of Russia and Ukraine for their co-operation and response to the UAE's mediation efforts to make the exchange process a success, despite the challenges posed by the ongoing war”.