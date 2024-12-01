Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on November 26. UAE Presidential Court
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on November 26. UAE Presidential Court

Opinion

Comment

The UAE and the Philippines are partners in progress

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh is UAE Minister of State and UAE Sherpa for the G20

December 01, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today