The UAE and the Philippines are partners in progress

The natural, organic shape of the Bangkota (coral reef) design at the Philippines Pavilion will have captivated you if you had the privilege of visiting World Expo 2020, held in Dubai. Over the course of the spectacular international showcase, this futuristic, well-defined, free-flowing, open space of connectivity drew tens of millions of visitors from all over the world, displayed the archipelago’s unique and varied biodiversity and beauty, and served as a microcosm of the Philippines' <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/10/12/abi-marquez-cookbook-tiktok-lumpia-queen/" target="_blank">dynamic, vibrant culture</a>. It also spoke to both our nations’ shared ambitions for a sustainable future – one built on the firm foundations of a strong 50-year partnership and consolidated through our countries’ joint commitment to climate action announced throughout the UAE’s hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (Cop28). Today, the UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities, including approximately 660,000 Filipinos working in the UAE, living together in peace and harmony, and stands out as one of the most diverse and secure countries in the world. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/26/sheikh-mohamed-receives-president-of-philippines-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">inaugural visit</a> to the UAE this week reflects our deep bond and close partnership with the Philippines. During his meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both sides addressed the potential for the UAE and the Philippines to further strengthen ties in line with sustainable development goals, and across a variety of different fields. At the heart of our historic relationship is the transformation of trade. The UAE is a dynamic and thriving economic environment, and a gateway to the Middle East, offering Filipino businesses a wealth of opportunities. The Philippines is a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/04/sheikh-abdullah-meets-president-of-philippines-in-manila/" target="_blank">key strategic partner</a> for the UAE and a high-growth economy in the heart of a rapidly growing region. In 2023, trade volumes between our two countries reached nearly $2 billion, and we believe this number is set to grow significantly. Over the last year alone, the UAE and the Philippines have signed six Memoranda of Understanding in various fields, paving the way for even greater collaboration. Working together, we are advancing an ambitious trade and investment agenda in the form of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa). Upon completion, we expect this comprehensive free trade agreement to enhance trade in goods and services, promote deeper economic collaboration, spur tremendous growth and positively affect the lives of millions of people in both countries. Furthermore, we are confident this will accelerate two-way economic flows for the advantage of Filipino businesses, which will be able to see the benefits of reduced or eliminated tariffs, access to global markets and new business opportunities. The UAE’s economic business environment is characterised as dynamic, prosperous and attractive to direct foreign investment. It ranks first amongst Arab nations and holds an advanced position globally as a modern financial, trading and economic hub. Our economic strategies are designed to secure a sustainable future beyond oil, with Cepa serving as a key cornerstone. Central to this vision is our nation’s commitment to cultivating an innovation-led knowledge economy, positioning us at the forefront of scientific and technological advancement. This is reflected in UAE’s world class infrastructure, globally recognised financial centre and business-friendly environment, all of which establish our country as a premier destination for international trade and investment. That is why we are particularly excited about the potential and possibilities of growing our relationship with the Philippines and partnering in sectors such as infrastructure, railways, renewable energy, real estate and health. Both of our nations clearly have their sights set on the future. Consider the field of space exploration. In December 2022, our respective space agencies agreed to co-operate on joint research and development and data mobilisation for disaster management, emergencies, food security and agriculture. Our ambitions also prioritise synergising our strengths to build sustainable food systems here on Earth. In this regard, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is co-operating closely with the Philippines Department of Agriculture in the areas of soil science and management, biotechnology, post-harvest transactions and irrigation and water resources. The priority ambition being to build sustainable food systems together. Environmental co-operation also extends through the renowned UAE-based non-profit Clean Rivers, which is playing a key role in tackling plastic pollution in Manila’s Pasig River Urban Development project, itself established in 2023 to clear and revive the vital waterway. In an era of emerging climate-related threats, disaster resilience and preparedness stand out too as key focus areas in our alliance. As part of the UAE’s continuous <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/01/uae-sends-aid-plane-to-philippines-to-help-with-typhoon-gaemi-response/" target="_blank">humanitarian efforts</a> to support all countries during times of crisis, the UAE was the first country to dispatch a plane carrying relief aid to the Philippines in response to landslides and floods caused by Typhoon Carina. The aid effort, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed not only demonstrates the dedication of the UAE to the values of solidarity and partnership, but also reflects the country’s support and strong appreciation for the Filipino community living in the UAE, who contribute to the development and growth of the country. As we enter the second half century of bilateral relations between our two countries, our bonds of friendship and fraternity stand at historic highs and incorporate new, innovative and diverse domains. Just as the Philippines Expo Pavilion reminded the world of the flourishing and robust relationship that exists between our nations, the same can be said of this week’s remarkable meeting between our respective leaders. It spoke to the higher purpose of a relationship built over half a century and, most crucially, laid the solid groundwork for a promising future of greater collaboration and progress.