Sheikh Mohamed receives President of Philippines in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed received Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed ways to explore opportunities across sectors such as trade and sustainability.

"Today, I welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to Abu Dhabi to discuss opportunities to further deepen co-operation between the UAE and the Philippines across vital fields, including economy, trade and sustainability," Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X. "As our countries celebrate 50 years of friendship and collaboration, we remain committed to bolstering ties and bringing lasting benefit to our peoples."

The visit follows talks in June between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr Marcos at Malacanang Palace in Manila. During that meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mohamed and wished for progress and prosperity to the Filipino people, state news agency Wam reported.

