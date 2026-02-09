UAE Central Bank mints new coins to honour MBZUAI

The UAE Central Bank has issued commemorative gold and silver coins to mark five years since the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence was established.

Ten gold and 500 silver coins have been minted, each weighing 50g. The gold coin features the Knowledge Centre of MBZUAI, alongside the years 2020 and 2025 to denote the five-year period.

The design also includes the inscription “Power from Knowledge to Serve” surrounded by the name “Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence” in both Arabic and English, as well as the university’s logo.

The other side of the coin bears the UAE national emblem, encircled by “Central Bank of the UAE” in Arabic and English.

The silver coin also features the Knowledge Centre of MBZUAI alongside the years 2020 and 2025, encircled by the name "Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence" in both Arabic and English, along with its official logo. The reverse side is marked with Dh50, surrounded by the inscription “Central Bank of the UAE” in Arabic and English.

“The issuance of this commemorative coin reflects our commitment to highlighting national initiatives in education and recognising the role played by MBZUAI since its establishment as an advanced model of specialised academic institutions, supporting the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge and innovation‑driven economy,” said Saif Al Dhaheri, assistant governor for banking operations and support services at the central bank.

Commemorating history

In July, the Central Bank issued commemorative gold and silver coins to honour UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, former Ruler of Dubai.

The two men were key figures in the formation of the UAE. Sheikh Zayed, Ruler of Abu Dhabi at the time, held a meeting in March 1971, with Sheikh Rashid among the key figures who attended.

In March, the bank launched a new Dh100 banknote featuring the Umm Al Quwain National Fort on the front, with a design depicting Etihad Rail alongside the Port of Fujairah on the back.