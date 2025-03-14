Timeframe: When French President Giscard d’Estaing met Sheikh Zayed in Abu Dhabi in 1980

UAE Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing waving from a balcony in Abu Dhabi in 1980. Getty Images

UAE Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing waving from a balcony in Abu Dhabi in 1980. Getty Images