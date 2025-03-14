UAE Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing waving from a balcony in Abu Dhabi in 1980. Getty Images
UAE Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing waving from a balcony in Abu Dhabi in 1980. Getty Images

Culture

Timeframe: When French President Giscard d’Estaing met Sheikh Zayed in Abu Dhabi in 1980

State visit sowed the seeds for a strong relationship between France and the UAE

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

March 14, 2025