UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, receiving Sir Wilfred Thesiger in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Wam
UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, receiving Sir Wilfred Thesiger in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Wam

Culture

Timeframe: When Sheikh Zayed honoured Sir Wilfred Thesiger in Abu Dhabi

British explorer and author had a close friendship with the UAE and its Founding Father

David Tusing

February 28, 2025