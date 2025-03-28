Stepping into history at Dubai farm where Sheikh Zayed planted seeds of a nation

Nestled away in Al Khawaneej area of Dubai lies an unassuming <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/05/president-sheikh-mohamed-hosts-uae-leaders-for-iftar-in-pictures/" target="_blank">farm</a> where a crucial early chapter of the UAE's story was written. It was there in March 1971 that key figures in the formation of the country, guided by UAE Founding Father, the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2022/04/20/remembering-sheikh-zayed-how-the-founding-father-introduced-the-uae-to-the-world/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed</a> bin Sultan Al Nahyan, gathered for 16 days of thoughtful conversation that helped sow the seeds for the new nation. They sat together in the shade of palm trees and in courtyards, sharing coffee and dates to build trust and kinship, as they developed a blueprint for a momentous union that would create a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/07/we-are-one-tribe-emiratis-celebrate-uae-culture-and-tradition-at-annual-union-parade/" target="_blank">country</a> in December that year. Now, 54 years on, President Sheikh Mohamed and the Rulers of the emirates returned to the farm to enjoy iftar and celebrate significant moments in a success story with many more pages to be filled. Sheikh Mohamed announced after the meeting that the farm would be named as a union site, joining Union House and Arqoob Al Sedira. It is a designation bestowed on places "pivotal to the establishment of the Union". The recognition of its place in history is a reminder that the roots of unity do not always begin in palaces or grand halls. The farm is currently closed to the public, but officials say it is being renovated. It will soon open its doors again, allowing new generations of UAE citizens and residents to step back in time and embrace the county's rich history. The farm was owned by Sheikh Zayed, who soon after the UAE was founded took steps to ensure its legacy was in the hands of its citizens. Sheikh Zayed signed a document on July 7, 1972, ordering that the presidential farm be entrusted to Saif Al Siri, the oldest of three brothers who cherished the opportunity to conserve its lands. From that day forward, Mr Al Siri and his brothers, Matar and Awad, tended to the farm. It was an honour passed down through the generations. <i>The National </i>spoke to Ghaith Matar Al Siri Al Qemzi and Soltan Saif Al Siri Al Qemzi, the children of two of the three Al Siri brothers, about their deep-rooted connection to the historic site. “This farm, we treated it like it was ours,” said Soltan, Saif’s son. “Our parents, us, our kids and now even our grandchildren.” The farm was not just land – it was a home, a gathering space, a quiet witness to history. It had a large swimming pool, which Sheikh Zayed loved. He would meet Rulers and close friends there, often by the water. Palm trees lined the grounds, and there were trees growing fruit such as mangoes across the site. But the heart of it all was the palace. That is where Sheikh Zayed stayed during those 16 key days, when he met the Rulers to discuss the formation of the Union. He continued to visit the farm for years afterwards. He only stopped going a few days before his passing on November 2, 2004. “Sheikh Zayed’s room is still there,” said Ghaith, 42. “Same wooden bed. Same rickety old armchair. It’s like time just … paused.” For Ghaith, Matar's son, the moment the farm was recognised as a union site was deeply personal. “The fact that the government chose this farm, and that the president came to visit, made such an impact on us and means a lot to the family,” he added. “It means we are remembered, and this place – our fathers and family – was never forgotten. They’ve lived in our hearts for generations, and now it is time for us to pass on this legacy and share it with the world." Soltan, now 48, often visited the farm with his father and uncles. His earliest memories are of weekends spent running between the trees and playing with his cousins, but also of being surrounded by the Rulers. “I’ve been going since I was six years old,” he said. “We regularly saw Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Rashid [bin Saeed, Ruler of Dubai at the time] and the other Rulers. They had a barza<i> </i>in front of the palace. We’d be playing nearby while history was being made.” Sheikh Zayed was once told that whenever his image came on TV, Soltan – then just a boy – would stand and salute. “That day, Sheikh Zayed called me over and invited me to have lunch with him. He asked me why I did that," Soltan said. "I told him I just couldn’t sit when his photo was on the screen or when the national anthem was playing. I had to stand. I was so nervous, but I’ll never forget it.” The farm closed its doors in 2022 after the last of the brothers, Mattar, died. But even then, it never left the family’s heart. In his final days, while receiving treatment in Germany, Mattar’s only concerns were that the UAE flag continued to fly above the farm and that Sheikh Zayed’s room was kept clean. “Whenever we drive past the farm, our hearts ache and our eyes fill with tears,” Soltan said. “This farm holds memories most people never got to witness. We were lucky, but it’s also hard, because we miss it. We miss them. “To see Sheikh Zayed again, walking between the palm trees with Sheikh Rashid ... there are no words for that. No words at all.”