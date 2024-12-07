'We are one tribe': Emiratis celebrate UAE culture and tradition at annual Union Parade

Thousands of tribesmen from across the UAE marched together to commemorate the birth of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/02/national-day-show-al-ain/" target="_blank">nation</a> at the annual Union <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/01/04/president-sheikh-mohamed-thanks-march-of-the-union-organisers/" target="_blank">Parade</a> on Saturday. The colourful gathering, held each year as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba area, is one of the highlights of the UAE's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/02/president-sheikh-mohamed-leads-well-wishes-for-eid-al-etihad/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad</a> festivities. Patriotic pride was on full display during a spectacular show paying homage to the culture, values and beloved traditions of the Emirates. President Sheikh Mohamed was among the crowd of thousands enjoying a wide variety of performances, including a horse riding show and a dazzling aerial display from Emirati jets which blazed across the skies. Sheikh Mohamed was joined by Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, for the show, which included a performance by a Mauritanian tribe. A staple of the spectacular event is the March of the Union, which featured about 120 tribes. Many tribesmen gathered in national attire, carrying daggers, swords and UAE flags, as they chanted in support of their country and its leaders. Members of the Al Shihuh tribe performed Nadba, a traditional Emirati battle cry that has transformed from a call to war into one for peace, unity and celebration. The joyful occasion offers a glimpse into the rich family ties and tradition that bind the many tribes of the Emirates, who reflect the UAE's rich and deep-rooted heritage. “During the march, Emiratis affirm they are the country’s protective shield, safeguarding the homeland and preserving its achievements,” said Monser Nasser Nasser Al Karbi, 72, an Emirati from Al Ain. “It’s a country's joy. We celebrate every year in this parade. As our President Sheikh Mohamed said, all tribes in the UAE are one tribe," he added. Senior Emiratis like Mr Al Karbi witnessed the transformative years under the leadership of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who united the seven emirates and established a modern nation proud of its history. "Our visionary leaders changed the country for better based on their wisdom,” he said. For Khamis Al Saadi, 50, the parade reflects highest meanings of love and loyalty to the UAE and its rulers. “It is a national initative that we celebrate proudly every year. UAE is marching towards a prosperous future under our wise leadership,” said Mr Al Saadi. “We are here to show our unity of heritage and shared destiny.” Rahma Hussain Al Zaabi, 50, said the parade is an opportunity for younger generations to learn about how the tribes and families united. “All tribes are coming to participate in the parade, to pay respect and show allegiance to the UAE rulers. It is a living testimony to profound loyalty, belonging, and sincere love for the homeland and leaders. We bring young people from our tribe so that they learn what the parade is about and carry our message to future generations,” Mr Al Zaabi said. “It is our duty to participate every year in the parade. Every tribe in the country comes to this national gathering in front of our leaders to show our unity.” “It is a moment that will last in our hearts forever.”