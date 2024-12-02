'Thank you for all that you do': Sheikh Mohamed writes letter to nation on Eid Al Etihad

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on Monday led tributes to the country, its citizens and residents on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/29/national-day-2024-when-holiday/" target="_blank">National Day</a>, officially known as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/29/national-day-2024-when-holiday/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad</a>. “To the people of the UAE,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote. “On the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, we take pride in the UAE and its people, both citizens and residents. “Thank you for your determination. Thank you for your efforts. Thank you for all that you do for this nation.” Eid Al Etihad marks the anniversary of the UAE's foundation. The national holiday is celebrated annually on December 2, commemorating the UAE's formation in 1971. It marks the day that six emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah – united to form the country, with Ras Al Khaimah joining as the seventh emirate a few months later. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also shared his best wishes. “On the occasion of our glorious Union Day,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X. “We thank God for the blessings of this dear country, we remember the founders, we celebrate the achievements of the march, we congratulate the people of the Union. “We renew our loyalty to the President of the Union and the pledge to preserve the gains of the Union, and we motivate the sons to sacrifice their lives to preserve the future of this Union. Every year, may the people of the Emirates be well. Every year, may our people be well. Every year, may our people be in security, safety, prosperity and stability. May God protect the United Arab Emirates.” The occasion is being marked in the UAE and around the world. On Monday, Hamad Al Neyadi, head of the UAE Relief Mission in Gaza, welcomed participants of the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, while national landmarks in Bahrain were adorned in UAE colours.