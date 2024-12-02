Eid Al Etihad 2024: Google Doodle celebrates 53rd UAE National Day

Once again, Google Doodle is honouring the UAE by celebrating its Union Day. Eid Al Etihad, also known as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/29/national-day-2024-when-holiday/" target="_blank">National Day</a>, marks the anniversary of the UAE's foundation. Throughout Monday, an animation of the country’s flag waving leads the search engine for users in the Emirates. It is the same design the search engine used to commemorate the occasion last year. The national holiday is celebrated annually on December 2, commemorating the UAE's formation in 1971. It marks the day that six emirates – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2023/08/16/things-to-do-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2021/12/24/exploring-the-uae-10-things-to-do-in-fujairah/" target="_blank">Fujairah</a> – united to form the country, with Ras Al Khaimah joining as the seventh emirate a few months later. UAE Founding Father, the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2022/04/20/remembering-sheikh-zayed-how-the-founding-father-introduced-the-uae-to-the-world/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan</a>, led efforts to unite the emirates and became the first president. The Google Doodle blog post also offers background information, including how people celebrate. “To celebrate 53 years of statehood, people decorate their homes, cars, and businesses with red, green, and white UAE flags, which represent the UAE unity,” it explains, adding that official celebrations<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2023/11/28/uae-timeline-1971-2023/" target="_blank"> show the country's progress</a> over the half-century period. UAE residents know that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/11/08/uae-national-day-fireworks-2024-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">fireworks displays</a> are a key part of the celebrations. Google notes, “As night falls, the sky lights up with dazzling fireworks displays, often synchronised with lasers and music.” Last year, the Google Doodle described the day as a time for Emiratis to celebrate their “patriotism, unity, and diverse heritages” with loved ones. It added: “The red, green, white and black UAE national flag, like the one in today’s artwork, is raised and waved high in the sky at each observance.” Google Doodles appear sporadically throughout the year, transforming the traditional logo into animations that pay tribute to an important figure or moment in history. They can also commemorate seasonal or celebratory events, such as International Women's Day.