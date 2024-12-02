Unity is at the heart of the UAE's national project

People across the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE </a>have been marking the official holidays of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/national-day/" target="_blank">National Day</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/commemoration-day/" target="_blank">Commemoration Day</a>. Although these two collective moments may be different in focus and tone, they share an important theme: unity. Indeed, the 53rd anniversary of the UAE’s foundation is known as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/29/uae-schools-celebrate-eid-al-etihad-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad </a>– the festival of unity. Much has been achieved in the space of a few generations, from navigating the challenges of unification to wisely using the nation’s natural resources to build a modern state that can include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/25/president-sheikh-mohamed-calls-emirati-astronauts-and-students-real-wealth-of-nation-during-us-visit/" target="_blank">space travel </a>among its many accomplishments. Throughout this national journey, the vital ingredient to creating this compelling, stable and successful country has been unity. The first step was the political unification of the emirates in this part of the Arabian Peninsula in the early 1970s. Over the subsequent decades, a culture of unity was fostered that on one hand treasures the Arab and Islamic heritage native to the country but also embraces tolerance and coexistence, two indispensable values for a country that invited people from all over the world to come and contribute to the national project. Fostering unity among people in times of stability and success is important, but having a national ethos that is humane also helps to foster togetherness among those for whom life may have taken an unwanted turn. The UAE’s insistence that people deserve a second chance was once again highlighted by President Sheikh Mohamed’s decision on Wednesday to order the release of almost 2,270 prisoners across the Emirates ahead of Eid Al Etihad. Similarly, an official decision to forgive debts worth more than Dh401 million will allow over 1,270 citizens to begin again with a clean slate. Such gestures are one of the country’s strengths. It is important to remember, however, that the achievements being celebrated on Eid Al Etihad have not come without cost. Protecting the country has been the primary duty of the UAE’s armed forces; from day one, soldiers from the Emirates have been putting their lives on the line. Indeed, Commemoration Day – introduced by the late President Sheikh Khalifa in 2015 – was initially established to commemorate Salem Suhail bin Khamis, who died on November 30, 1971, while fighting against invading forces on the island of Greater Tunb. Saturday’s Commemoration Day was a poignant moment for Emirati families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. At Abu Dhabi’s Wahat Al Karama memorial, the families of 18 members of the armed forces were honoured with the Martyr Medal in recognition of their sacrifices. Sheikh Mohamed led the tributes, emphasising the “enduring gratitude” the country felt for those who “uphold the safety, security and integrity of our beloved nation”. As well as being the 53rd year since the Union, 2024 sees the 10th anniversary of the introduction of national service in the UAE. As well as equipping the next generation of Emiratis with the skills needed to defend their country, this programme has also built a bond between families, the military and the state. Such unity is crucial to fostering a sense of collective endeavour and an appreciation of the sacrifices that members of the armed forces are called to make in doing their duty. As such, Commemoration Day compels us to recall the many veterans of the UAE armed forces injured in the line of duty, and the ongoing efforts to support their families and their individual rehabilitation. If unity has been the cornerstone of the Emirates’ beginning, it continues to be the light guiding the nation to the future. The UAE of 2024 is a diverse, cosmopolitan country but its core values – those being celebrated over this long weekend – are the glue that binds it together. Unity is the recognition that what we achieve, we achieve together.