People take part in a celebration for National Day in Dubai on Saturday. A culture of unity has been fostered that on one hand treasures the UAE's Arab and Islamic heritage but also embraces tolerance and coexistence. Reuters
People take part in a celebration for National Day in Dubai on Saturday. A culture of unity has been fostered that on one hand treasures the UAE's Arab and Islamic heritage but also embraces tolerance

Opinion

Editorial

Unity is at the heart of the UAE's national project

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

December 02, 2024

