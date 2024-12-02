Things to do in the UAE this week, from National Day shows to Abu Dhabi F1

December is starting on a high note. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/11/13/uae-national-day-2024-discounts/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad</a> celebrations are in full swing across several locations, while annual events such as Dubai Shopping Festival and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/07/18/eminem-abu-dhabi-f1-concert/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix</a> are also on the calendar. Here, <i>The National </i>rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from December 2 to December 8. Expo City Dubai is celebrating Eid Al Etihad with a range of free and ticketed performances, activities and other heritage acts until Tuesday. At Al Wasl Plaza, visitors can catch free performances from the Firdaus Orchestra and Emirati al ayyala folk dancers. Mascots Rashid and Latifa will roam the area too, to greet little ones. Activities at the Terra pavilion are ticketed, though with a 53 per cent discount. These include calligraphy and henna sessions, nature walks, camel rides and falconry demonstrations. A scavenger hunt is also on the cards, while guests can savour freshly made luqaimat and regag bread from food vendors. In the Vision area, visitors can join traditional talli weaving and bukhoor workshops, watch skilled wicker-weaving artisans and sample gahwa. <i>Until Tuesday; 1pm-7pm; Expo City Dubai</i> Embark on an outdoor adventure with the family on the last day of the long weekend. In addition to the usual animal encounters, Dubai Safari Park is celebrating Eid Al Etihad by setting up cultural tents, complete with henna artists, local food vendors and a gallery featuring inspirational quotes from UAE leaders. A show, called One Life, 7 Wildlife Journeys, is also taking place, telling the backstory of the wildlife found in the seven emirates. In the Alwadi area, visitors can interact with camels, owls and salukis. <i>Tuesday; 9am-6pm; from Dh30 for general admission tickets; Al Warqa 5, Dubai</i> Make the most of the cooler evenings with an open-air cinema experience. Catch action-packed <i>Gladiator II </i>or family-friendly movies such as <i>Moana 2</i> and <i>Wicked </i>on Wednesday at Vox Moonlight in Galleria Mall Al Wasl. Several seating options are available, including a cabana for couples, two-person loungers as well as couches and bean bags. The screening experience benefits from surround audio, and you can also ditch the popcorn and opt for gourmet dishes such as dynamite prawns, peppered beef skewers and sushi. <i>Wednesday; various timings; from Dh60 per person; Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai</i> Yas Marina Circuit is hosting the Formula One, which runs until Sunday. Racing aside, several off-track activities are in place, including live entertainment from DJs, fan zones with merchandise, games and food trucks, and the much-anticipated Yasalam after-race concerts featuring Peggy Gou and Teddy Swims on Thursday. Several packages are available, depending on which activity you want to tick off. <i>Thursday to Sunday; from Dh95; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; 800 927</i> The annual Dubai Shopping Festival returns with dozens of participating malls offering shopping sales, raffle draws, live entertainment, drone shows and more for 38 days. Friday and Saturday will feature concerts at Coca-Cola Arena from artists such as Georges Wassouf and Kadim Al Sahir. Around the area at City Walk, free-to-attend entertainment and activities are on offer, including roaming performances and dining deals. New this season is DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, which features free Saturday night concerts at the waterfront promenade by local and regional artists. The Uncommon at Al Marmoom is also new, which turns the desert spot into a cosy wonderland with fire pits, stargazing opportunities, outdoor screenings and oud music performances. <i>Until January 12; various locations across Dubai</i> Channel some Christmas cheer at the Grotto in Dubai Ice Rink, allowing families to experience a festive winter with Santa Claus. Themed attractions include a candy cane land and an enchanted forest with appearances by Santa and his cheerful elves who will pose for photos. Guests can also book a ticket that includes access to the ice rink. <i>Until January 5; 10am-midnight; from Dh99 (children under 12 free); Dubai Mall</i> A new cake experience at Arte Museum invites visitors to marvel at and sample eight desserts inspired by and set against digital art displays, in collaboration with South Korean bakery Cake Bloom. Some of the items include the pudding kitten, a cat-shaped dessert in four flavours: coconut milk, strawberry, mango and caramel. Guests can also try jerry cheesecake, a classic dessert crafted to resemble a cartoon-style cheese block in milk or white chocolate; and strawberry and pink chocolate bento cake. <i>Daily, 10am-11pm; from Dh109; Dubai Mall; 04 570 7084</i>