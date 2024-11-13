National Day 2024: Deals and discounts over the long Union Day weekend

<i>This list will be updated on a regular basis until December 2</i> The UAE’s 53rd National Day, also called Union Day, on December 2, brings with it a wave of celebrations and a chance to honour the spirit of the nation. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/11/08/uae-national-day-fireworks-2024-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Dazzling fireworks</a>, themed decor and traditional Emirati performances aside, there are plenty of deals and discounts to be found on food, shopping and activities. So while the long weekend, from November 29 to December 3, is set to be a busy one, it does not have to break the bank. Here are some dirham-saving offers worth checking out. Yas Marina Circuit is putting on a car parade of vehicles dressed in the colours of the UAE flag on National Day, while also giving attendees a taste of the F1 season finale site. There will be a go-karting competition for adults and children, as well as other cultural activities, including performances by Emirati singers, camel and falcon interactions, calligraphy writing and more. Little ones can hang out at the bouncy castle, while adults can relax in the majlis area. Entry is free, but registration is required at yasmarinacircuit.com. <i>December 2; 4pm-10pm; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi</i> The Mediterranean restaurant in Dubai has concocted a dessert for National Day – lokmat al quemada. The dish pairs soft luqaimat with creamy cheesecake, finished with a drizzle of pomegranate and lime syrup. It is complimentary for diners spending Dh120 and above. <i>December 2; Dubai World Trade Centre</i> If you're looking to de-stress – or just try a fun activity – head to any of the three Smash Room outposts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on National Day. Here, you can smash a staggering 53 glass bottles for a discounted price of Dh53 (the usual rate is Dh199 for 15 glass items and one CPU). The offer is valid across all Smash Room branches in Al Quoz, Mirdif and Abu Dhabi. <i>December 2; Al Quoz and Mirdif, Dubai; Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi</i> This one is super-specific, but if you know an Emirati who turned 53 this year, take them to any branch of South African chain Nando's on December 1 and 2. Here, they can avail themselves of a free main course, as the restaurant looks to “honour those who have witnessed the country's growth over the years”. An Emirates ID is compulsory to confirm eligibility. <i>December 1 and 2; Nando's outlets across the UAE</i>