Christmas Eve at The Foundry offers premium dishes such as lobster bisque, black cod and beef tenderloin for less than Dh300 per person. Photo: Southern Sun
Christmas brunch and dinner in Abu Dhabi for under Dh500

Lively brunch buffets, family-friendly meals and festive menus

One Carlo Diaz

November 27, 2024

