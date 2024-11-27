Christmas brunch and dinner in Abu Dhabi for under Dh500

The holiday season is about gathering around the table with loved ones to share delicious meals, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/11/16/budget-new-years-eve-dubai-abu-dhabi-under-dh500/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi’s vibrant dining scene</a> has plenty to offer – even for those on a budget. Whether it’s a relaxed Christmas Eve dinner or a lively Christmas Day brunch, the capital is brimming with affordable options below the Dh500 mark. Here are our top picks. For Dubai celebrations, our <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/19/christmas-dubai-affordable-meal/" target="_blank">guide of pocket-friendly options </a>can be found here. The restaurant in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/23/turkey-takeaway-abu-dhabi-dubai-thanksgiving/" target="_blank">Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi</a> will serve an expansive buffet featuring a carving station of classics, from roast turkey lamb rack to veal tonnato with quail eggs, beef rib-eye and salmon Wellington. Seafood lovers can indulge in lobster, prawns and crab, with sides such as roast beetroot and blue cheese salad. The buffet also includes dishes from other cuisines, such as Japanese, Arabic, Indian and Thai. Desserts on offer include panettone to Christmas cake. <i>December 24; 7pm-10.30pm; from Dh245 per person; Al Muroor Road; 050 760 3425</i> At this Tuscan style restaurant in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/17/hotel-review-st-regis-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">The St Regis Abu Dhabi</a>, diners can indulge in a four-course meal which includes dishes such as sea bass ceviche with Amalfi lemon and mango gel and fresh handmade tagliolini in prawn bisque for starters. Main course options include slow-cooked Wagyu beef fillet and cured amberjack. For desserts, Caprese cake with chestnut cream and banana-passion fruit gelato will be served. <i>December 24; 7pm-midnight; from Dh450 per person; Al Bateen; 02 694 4553</i> For a buffet with a view, diners can head to this restaurant, also part of The St Regis Abu Dhabi. Dishes include fresh oysters, prawns, razor clams, plus an array of salads and cheeses. There's also a live rotisserie with golden roast turkey with chestnut stuffing, complemented by seafood platters and turkey charcuterie. Other mains include beef Wellington and persillade-crusted sea bass. Christmas-themed desserts will be served too, such as gingerbread creme brulee, Christmas pudding and Buche de Noel. A saxophonist and vocalist duo will provide entertainment. <i>December 24; 7pm-midnight; from Dh300 per person; Al Bateen; 02 694 4553</i> Apt for families with young children, the restaurant at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/07/05/what-its-like-to-stay-at-worlds-first-warner-bros-property-in-abu-dhabi-hotel-insider/" target="_blank">The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton </a>will host a buffet spread with live cooking stations. A dedicated children's station is on site too, with dishes such as mini burgers and sweet potato fries. Special appearances from Warner Bros characters will add to the festive cheer. <i>December 24; 6.30pm-10.30pm; from Dh199 per person; Yas Island; 02 815 0000</i> Those looking for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/22/hoseki-japanese-restaurant-dubai-bugari-resort/" target="_blank">Japanese food</a> can head to this Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi restaurant, known for its live teppanyaki cooking. Seats directly face a team of theatrical chefs, preparing everything from sushi and sashimi to makimono and steaks. No minimum spend is required for diners in this a la carte meal. <i>December 24; 6pm-11pm; no minimum spend; Al Zahiyah; 02 697 9000</i> Another Asian meal is on offer at the restaurant in Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, which will serve a curated menu with Chinese classics by chef Qiguo Su and paired with seasonal beverages. The USP is a traditional gongfu tea ceremony, which will be performed by the hotel's resident tea master during the meal. Younger guests can enjoy a visit from Santa Claus too. <i>December 24; 6pm-11pm; from Dh288 per person; Khor Al Maqta, Qaryat Al Beri; 02 509 8555</i> The restaurant in Southern Sun will serve a seven-course set menu for Christmas Eve, starting with an amuse-bouche of caviar blini with creme fraiche, followed by an appetiser of foie gras terrine with spiced fig compote. Other dishes include lobster bisque with tarragon foam, seared black cod with miso glaze, beef tenderloin with truffle jus and dark chocolate fondant with spiced orange sorbet. <i>December 24; 7pm onwards; from Dh299 per person; Tourist Club Area; 056 515 3388</i> The popular B. I. G brunch at the W Abu Dhabi Yas Island restaurant is getting a festive makeover for Christmas Day. The menu includes seasonal dishes such as roast turkey, pumpkin-crusted lamb loin, rib-eye roast, beef medallions and Yorkshire pudding. A lavish cheese selection with fig jam, walnuts and cranberries, and desserts such as yule log cake and snowflake eclairs will also be available. Entertainment comes by way of dancers, a DJ, faux snow and a visit from Santa. <i>December 25; 1pm-4pm; from Dh450 per person; W Abu Dhabi Yas Island; 02 656 0000</i> Seafood is the star at the festive brunch with live music in this restaurant at The St Regis Abu Dhabi. Dishes include lobster, crispy calamari, grilled prawns and sushi rolls. Meat-lovers can opt for roasted turkey and rib-eye carvings. <i>December 25; 1pm-4pm; from Dh500 per person; Al Bateen; 02 694 4553</i> The restaurant at Rosewood Abu Dhabi has a buffet on Christmas Day, complete with a visit from Santa Claus. On the menu are classics such as turkey stuffing, grilled sea bass, lamb rump and cold cuts. There's a pie station, plus as desserts such as panettone, chocolate yule log, Christmas pudding and gingerbread cookies. <i>December 25; 12.30pm-4pm; from Dh390 per person; Al Maryah Island; 02 813 5550</i> A festive brunch with a lively programme for families is on the cards in the Yas Acres restaurant. The multi-cuisine spread aside, there will be a photo booth, a visit from Santa Claus, a magic show, plus access to Little Acres Kids Club for face-painting and slime-making. <i>December 25; 12.30pm-4pm; from Dh320 per person; Yas Island; 050 757 4808</i> The Mamsha Al Saadiyat venue offers a taste of a Nordic Christmas. The set menu features dishes such as chicken liver mousse and cranberries, smoked salmon rosti and Estonian potato salad for starters. Mains include smoked boneless prime beef rib roast, grilled salmon with creamy sauce, roasted duck breast with cranberry sauce and charcoal-grilled cauliflower with romanesco sauce for vegetarians. For dessert, can choose among riskrem (Norwegian whipped cream and rice pudding) with cherry sauce, gingerbread cheesecake with cranberry sauce and Christmas chocolate and raspberry cake roll. <i>December 25; noon-11pm; from Dh200 per person; Mamsha Al Saadiyat; 02 444 6674</i> The restaurant in Crowne Plaza Yas Island has a Christmas brunch designed for families with small children. An international menu will be served, complimented by nostalgic Christmas music, plus a dedicated corner for little ones with games, activities and a visit from a gift-bearing Santa. <i>December 25; 1pm-5pm; from Dh295 per person; Crowne Plaza Yas Island; 02 656 3066</i>