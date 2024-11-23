Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Many UAE residents are gearing up to celebrate Thanksgiving at the end of the month with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/turkey-sides-and-lots-of-pie-here-s-what-to-serve-for-your-thanksgiving-feast-1.793564" target="_blank">traditional turkey feast</a>, with restaurants <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">across the Emirates</a> offering special set menus and buffets for the occasion. Additionally, numerous venues also have takeaway turkey options. Here are some of the best places to dine in and top spots to order from for a festive Thanksgiving celebration. Celebrate Thanksgiving with a curated dinner buffet. Expect roast turkey with all the trimmings such as Yorkshire puddings and vegetable Wellington with beetroot jus. There will also be seasonal salads such as burrata with heirloom tomatoes and basil pesto, while desserts include apple crumble pie. <i>November 28; 6pm-9pm; Dh249 per person; JBR, Dubai; 04 315 3999</i> A New York-inspired traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be held, featuring a 24-hour brined roast turkey along with a plant-based Wellington alternative. Sides include parsnips with pickles, soy caramel Brussels sports, umami gravy and duck fat potato nuggets while dessert is butternut squash tarte tatin. Bookings for tables need to be done 48 hours in advance. <i>November 28; from 7pm; Dh240 per person; City Walk Dubai; 04 287 4604</i> Vegans can get in on the celebration as well with a special menu from the pan-Asian restaurant Dip Dash that includes a smoked orange juice mocktail, Japanese clear soup and bitter melon salad. The main is the Holi Cauli, roasted cauliflower, which includes a side of Japanese soba noodles in a Thai green sauce. The dessert is miso caramel tart. <i>November 25 to 30; timings; Dh135 per person; Al Barsha, Dubai; 052 606 6047</i> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/from-dubai-to-umm-al-quwain-the-pet-friendly-uae-restaurants-and-cafes-that-welcome-dogs-inside-1.1041225" target="_blank">pet-friendly gastropub</a> will have a festive three-course set menu with a mix of British classics and festive dishes. There is an option to finish the meal off with an optional cheeseboard. <i>November 22 to December 24; starts at Dh199; The Lakes, Dubai; 04 454 2638</i> Inspired by the vibrant atmosphere of a bustling food market, Gastronomy will have 17 live cooking stations, four bars and more than 100 dishes to choose from. Expect a turkey with traditional sides and pumpkin pie. There will also be festive-inspired beverages. <i>November 28; 6pm to 10pm; Dh345 per person; Atlantis The Royal, Dubai; 04 426 2626</i> Urban Kitchen's annual Thanksgiving dinner is returning. The buffet will feature a selection of festive favourites such as roasted turkey and hazelnut and apricot cornbread stuffing. There will also be a live carving station, short ribs and a variety of side dishes. There’s also a selection of more than 40 Thanksgiving desserts including pumpkin pie, apple cobbler and candied apple. <i>November 28; 7pm to 10.30pm; Dh95 for children aged seven to 12, starts at Dh245 per adult; 02 698 8137</i> SLS will have a curated set menu available for both lunch and dinner. Expect an oven-baked turkey breast with cranberry and balsamic sauce, with sides such as roasted baby carrots, walnut gremolata and mashed potatoes with parmesan and garlic. There will also be dessert of pumpkin pie with cardamon and fresh vanilla cream. <i>November 28 to December 1; set menu is Dh235 per person; SLS Dubai; Business Bay, Dubai; 04 607 0770</i> South Central Kitchen Bar & Terrace will host a traditional Thanksgiving feast that includes classic dishes such as pumpkin soup, chef’s special salads and pumpkin pie. To add some fun, there will be a quiz night to mark the evening. <i>November 28; Dh95 for children aged six to 12, Dh195 for adults including a beverage; Holiday Inn Dubai Al-Maktoum; Dubai South; 50 213 3831</i> There will be a special Thanksgiving buffet at Sahha that includes the typical favourites such as roasted turkey, beef Wellington and pumpkin pie. <i>November 28; 6.30pm to 10.30pm; Dh240 per person; Corniche, Abu Dhabi 02 510 1234</i> Yas Links has turkey takeaways that come with a 5kg-6kg Turkey, complete with traditional sides like herb and bread stuffing, roasted vegetables, Brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce. The turkey is Dh449 for members and Dh499 for non-members. Additional side dishes are Dh35, while a mince pie for six people is Dh55. Advanced booking is required. <i>Available until December 31; Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, 02 404 3077</i> The various outlets of Mr Toad’s and Neuvo’s in Dubai have turkey to-go offers, with a traditional festive feast for six, starting from Dh399. This includes roast turkey, thyme and garlic roasted potatoes, chicks-in-blankets, sage and apricot stuffing, Brussels sprouts, honey-glazed root vegetables and pan gravy. Advanced booking of 48 hours is required. For every takeaway order placed, there will be return visit vouchers given for two or in the form of Dh150. <i>Available until January 7; Dubai branch locations; starting from Dh399</i> The culinary team at the Sheraton Mall of the Emirates offer takeaway for the holiday season. This includes oven-roasted stuffed turkey or leg of lamb, served with condiments such as Brussels sports with turkey bacon, mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, glazed carrots with chestnuts, gravy and cranberry sauce. A 7kg-9kg turkey with 1kg of condiments is Dh649; a 3kg roast leg of lamb with 1kg of condiments is Dh650. There is a Dh100 delivery fee. Advanced booking of 48 hours is required <i>Sheraton Mall of the Emirates; Al Barsha, Dubai; 04 377 2000</i> Available in November and December, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/keeping-up-with-jones-the-grocer-looking-back-on-25-years-in-the-food-business-1.1153742" target="_blank">Jones the Grocer</a> offers a customisable festive roast package that includes a sage and apricot stuffed roast turkey with cranberry sauce and juniper berry gravy at Dh795 and serving eight people. There’s also the option of a slow-cooked orange and pomegranate glazed lamb shoulder with roast red onions and juniper berry gravy also at Dh795. There is the option to add sides, pies, desserts and cheeseboards. Orders usually take 24 hours. <i>Available throughout November and December; Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah branch locations; prices vary</i> The Turkey takeaway starts at Dh599. Each turkey includes sides like herb-roasted potatoes, thyme-roasted Brussels sprouts and braised red cabbage. Add-ons are available for Dh69 or Dh79, featuring extra sides and festive desserts like plum pudding and pecan nut tart. Orders are open from now until December 26 and are required to be placed 48 hours prior. <i>Connexions, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, 054 997 8599</i> Whether for Thanksgiving or Christmas, the hotel on Palm Jumeirah will have a festive takeaway feast for the holiday occasion. It comes with the option of roasted turkey or beef Wellington, paired with traditional sides such as Brussels sprouts, honey-glazed carrots and more. A 5kg turkey for up to six will cost Dh695, while the 8kg for up to 10 will cost Dh895. A beef Wellington with two sides (3kg for up to eight) will cost Dh695. Advanced booking is required. <i>November 25 to December 7; collection time is 9am to 11pm; prices vary; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 666 1430</i> Let the festive season shine with a roasted takeaway turkey that is only available for three days. It will be complete with traditional stuffing and sauces. The takeaway feast starts at Dh550 with stuffing and sauces. The collection will be at South Central Kitchen Bar & Terrace. Advanced booking is required. <i>November 28 and December 24 and 25; Holiday Inn Dubai Al Maktoum Airport, Dubai South; 04 808 8936</i> Yas Acres offers a takeaway that includes whole roast turkey and traditional trimmings from herb and bread stuffing to roasted vegetables and potatoes, as well as sides such as Brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce. Members of the golf club can get a special discount, starting at Dh449 for the turkey. Otherwise, it’s Dh499 for a 5kg to 6kg turkey, Dh35 per side dish and Dh55 for a mince pie for six. Advanced booking is required. <i>Starts on November 21; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; 050 757 4808</i> Enjoy a festival meal without the effort of cooking with Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill’s turkey takeaway. Inspired by the chef’s famed style, each turkey-to-go comes with a selection of sides, stuffing, pies, soups, sauces and festive desserts designed to complete the meal. Turkey takeaway is Dh567 for 5kg to 6kg; Dh725 for 7kg to 8kg, Dh835 for 9kg to 10kg. Sirloin is Dh375 per kg. Advanced booking is required. <i>From November 20 to January 7; Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi; 02 654 3333</i> The golf club’s festive takeaway service includes a 5kg to 6kg roasted turkey served with chestnut stuffing, turkey bacon-wrapped sausages, roast vegetables, truffle mashed potatoes, green beans with bacon, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and turkey jus. The turkey is Dh475 for members and Dh499 for non-members. Additional side dishes are Dh35, while a mince pie for six people is Dh55. Advanced booking is required. <i>From November 21 to December 29; collection point is Hawksbill Restaurant; Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi; 056 660 8780</i>