From Dubai to Umm Al Quwain: the pet-friendly UAE restaurants and cafes that welcome dogs inside

The UAE is getting more and more dog friendly, with new places (in Dubai in particular) popping up each week that welcome four-legged friends.

However, the majority of restaurants and cafes in the emirates still only permit dogs outside – including Nolu's and Offside Sports Lounge in Abu Dhabi; and La Serre, Sun&, and Arrows & Sparrows in Dubai.

Here, we have rounded up the selection of UAE destinations that welcome pooches inside, so that pets and owners alike can enjoy cool air conditioned facilities in the hotter summer months.

Single Fin Cafe, Dubai

Laid-back Surf House cafe Single Fin welcomes dogs inside. Located on Jumeriah Beach Road in Umm Sequim, the cafe will give free iced water to four-legged visitors.

Single Fin Cafe, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai; 04 321 1309

Petsville's water park, Dubai

A new launch is the Petsville Aqua Pawk, a 10,000 square foot dog friendly waterpark. Humans love cooling down at Wild Wadi, Yas Waterworld and Aquaventure, and now dogs can have a slice of the fun too.

The facility is set to open in Dubai soon, with temperature-controlled pools and water features, which are also chlorine free. "The water is treated with dog friendly, bio-organic products, that not only ensure the highest hygiene standards but are also safe and gentle on dogs skin," the Instagram description reads.

The park is an extension on the Al Quoz doggy daycare.

Petsville, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3; 04 225 2742; petsville.ae

Reform Social and Grill, Dubai

Located in The Lakes, Reform Social and Grill welcomes dogs outside all year round. However, for the summer months there is an enclosed terrace, which has temporary air conditioning, to keep pets and owners cool at their tables.

The eatery even has a pet menu, offering Fur Child food with water for Dh45.

Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes, Dubai; 04 454 2638; www.reformsocialgrill.ae

Kave, Dubai

Eco-friendly cafe, Kave in Al Quoz's Alserkal Avenue is dog friendly. They just ask that owners keep their pets under control.

"We know your doggies are your babies and you want to take them everywhere you go. So, our cafe is open to the kindest souls on this planet," a message on the website reads. "But, as you would with your children, please ensure they are polite and not bothering any other guests with their cuteness."

As well as a menu of delicious human food, including flatbreads, bao buns, bruschetta, acai bowls and smoothies, there are dog treats available for pets.

Kave, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz; 055102 4469; thestoryofthings.com

Chicago Meatpackers, Dubai

Grill restaurant Chicago Meatpackers The Point, Palm Jumeirah welcomes dogs inside on the first floor of its eatery. Plus, pet owners get 15 per cent off the a la carte menu for dining with their furry friends.

Outside of Chicago Meatpackers, the public beach at The Point is also dog friendly.

Chicago Meatpackers, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah; 04 580 7983; chicago-meatpackers.com

Social Company, Dubai

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens's Social Company is reopening on Wednesday, July 1, and it will welcome dogs inside in the bar area. Upstairs, pan-Asian eatery and bar, Lah Lah, also welcomes dogs, but on the outside terrace only.

Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai; 04 519 1111

W Dubai – The Palm, Dubai

If you're keen for a staycation, but don't want to find a dog sitter or check your pet into kennels, W Dubai – The Palm might offer a perfect solution.

The hotel welcomes pet dogs up to a maximum of 18kg to check in with their owners. There is a Dh500 charge per stay, plus Dh50 per night, to bring dogs along.

Pets are not allowed in the hotel's restaurants, or at the pool and beach areas. To walk pets, hotel receptions recommends the public boardwalk on the crescent of Palm Jumeirah, which is located outside the front of the hotel.

The hotel is not currently open, but is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, July 30.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 245 5555

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Dubai

Another hotel that welcomes dogs is Jumeirah Creekside Hotel. The Garhoud hotel does not charge extra for guests bringing dogs, but they are not allowed inside the restaurants and cafes. They can be walked on the hotel's lawn and in the Secret Garden.

It is requested that guests inform the hotel that they are bringing a pet dog upon booking.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Rebat Street, Garhoud, Dubai; 04 230 8555

Barracuda Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain

If you're looking for a staycation in the Northern Emirates, Barracuda Beach Resort allows guests to check into its Superior Waterfront Villas with pets. The private villas do not have an extra charge for pets, and they can be walked outside of the hotel, along the lagoons. However, they are not allowed at the hotel's restaurants or pool.

Barracuda Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain; 06 768 1555

Kite Beach Centre, Umm Al Quwain

Dogs are welcome on the beach and inside the cafe and shop at Kite Beach Centre, Umm Al Quwain. Farah Andrews / The National

Umm Al Quwain's Kite Beach Centre allows dogs inside its shop and cafe, and outside on its patch of pristine beach. Dogs must be on a lead inside of the cafe.

The facility charges an entrance fee for people and pets; Dh75 entry for dogs, daily; Dh25 for adults on weekdays and Dh50 on weekends; Dh15 for children daily.

Kite Beach Centre, Umm Al Quwain; 055 507 3060; www.kitebeachcenter.ae

If your cafe, restaurant or hotel is pet-friendly and allows animals indoors, let us know by emailing listings@thenational.ae

