US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker in Atlantic after weeks-long pursuit

US forces announced the seizure on Wednesday of a Venezuela-linked oil tanker in the North Atlantic that American authorities said carried illegal cargo for a company allegedly owned by Hezbollah.

After a transatlantic pursuit by the US Coast Guard lasting more than two weeks, military personnel carried out an operation to take over the Marinera.

US European Command said the ship had been seized "pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro".

Russian state news media outlet RT had earlier reported a helicopter, believed to be carrying US troops, was attempting to land on the oil tanker. Tracking data showed the ship was 400km south of Iceland and north of Scotland.

Flight-tracking websites showed US special operations aircraft landing at a Scottish airport, Wick John O’Groats, before flying further north towards Iceland on Wednesday.

The tanker, ⁠now registered ‍under a Russian flag, is the latest to be targeted ⁠by ‌the US Coast Guard under President Donald Trump's pressure campaign ⁠against Venezuela.

Its seizure, which could raise tension with Russia, came after the ship, originally known as the Bella 1, avoided a US maritime “blockade” of sanctioned tankers, having rebuffed US Coast Guard attempts to board it off Venezuela last month.

The tanker changed its name from Bella 1 to Marinera and adopted the Russian flag, according to AI maritime analytics firm Windward, which also reported the tanker had painted a crude Russian flag on its hull to avoid capture by the US.

Under international law, vessels flying a country's flag are under the protection of that nation. The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported a Russian submarine had been escorting the tanker.

The tanker had evaded US authorities for weeks. Reuters

The Marinera also appears to have been closely monitored in the past two days by US P-8 Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft flying from an RAF base in Britain, flight records indicate. The tanker was also monitored by Irish aircraft when 400km off the Ireland's coast.

A UK government representative said it would not comment on speculation about the tanker, or the use of British military bases by third parties.

“We don’t comment on the operational activity by other nations, including third-party use of UK bases,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

The Marinera was being monitored by US P-8 Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft. Reuters

The tanker had been preparing to pick up oil from Venezuela but on December 20 the US Coast Guard approached it on suspicion its country of registration was invalid.

But the crew refused to allow US forces to board and the ship sailed away, re-registering as the Marinera in the Russian port of Sochi.

Despite being empty, the US Coast Guard has pursued it into the Atlantic in a bid to crack down on a fleet of tankers that take illicit oil around the world, including black-market oil sold by Russia.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control, a financial intelligence and enforcement agency within the Treasury Department, has designated the owner for carrying sanctioned cargo on behalf of a Hezbollah-owned company.

The US could soon be intercepting another Venezuela-linked vessel elsewhere, Reuters reported, in a move that comes after its special forces seized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, now in New York and facing drugs charges.

TankerTrackers, a specialist monitoring service, reported that Bella 1 had previously transported 7.3 million barrels of Iranian crude and 3.7 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil to China between 2021 and 2025.

