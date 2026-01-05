Shackled Nicolas Maduro arrives in Manhattan ahead of first court appearance

Venezuela's toppled president Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by US forces at the weekend, is due to appear in a federal court in New York City on Monday to face charges including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.
Photos showed him being escorted from a helicopter after it landed in Manhattan, accompanied by several armed agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Mr Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, also captured in the pre-dawn raid on Saturday in Caracas, was also taken to court for an appearance later in the day.
As is usually the case at initial hearings, the couple will probably enter not guilty pleas. Given the magnitude of the case, it could take many months for a jury to be chosen and the trial to start.
The capture of Mr Maduro and his wife has drawn condemnation from several countries, which accuse the US of violating Venezuela's sovereignty and breaching international law. US special forces conducted the operation in Caracas after months of planning during which a large military presence was built up.
The Trump administration has hinted that it has other countries in its sights for possible future interventions, including Cuba, Colombia and Greenland.
US military intervention in Venezuela, a country which President Donald Trump says Washington will now run indefinitely, has prompted concerns the US is again becoming embroiled on foreign territory with unpredictable results.
The US has accused long-time Venezuelan leader Mr Maduro of involvement in the regional drug trade and other criminal activity, in addition to political violence and repression.
The main charges brought against him are related to “narco-terrorism” and conspiracy to import cocaine, which carry maximum sentences of life imprisonment.
The indictment, unsealed on Saturday, said Mr Maduro and his wife have also been charged with “possession of machineguns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machineguns and destructive devices against the United States”.
Mr Maduro came to power in Venezuela following the death of Hugo Chavez in 2013.
He took over the presidency shortly before a major oil market crash sent the Venezuelan economy into freefall. His reign was defined by national shortages of basic needs, a spiralling currency and mass emigration.
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has assumed power in his absence. She has declared his capture a "kidnapping" and demanded his immediate release.