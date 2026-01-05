Colombia sends 30,000 troops to Venezuela border following US strikes

Colombia is shoring up its military presence on the border with Venezuela following the US operation in Venezuela at the weekend, which resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
Mr Maduro pleaded not guilty to narco-terrorism and other charges in a New York court on Monday. His wife Cilia Flores, who was also captured, pleaded not guilty too.
State-owned Radio Nacional de Colombia said that the government had ordered the deployment of 30,000 troops to the border region with the aim of “anticipating and responding” to events in the area.
Angie Lizeth Rodriguez, director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency, said the order, issued on Sunday, was part of a strategy to “protect sovereignty, for defence and territorial integrity” and to safeguard border communities amid heightened regional tension.
The porous Colombia-Venezuela is a major site of the bustling regional drug and weapons trade. Colombian soldiers and security forces often skirmish with the guerrilla and criminal groups active in the region.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has frequently locked horns with US President Donald Trump over immigration and the drug trade, and has taken a defiant stance against Washington, with concerns high that the intervention will not stop with Venezuela.
In November, Colombian media reported that both Mr Petro and Mr Maduro appeared in a White House photo in which a presidential aid held a dossier holding an artificial intelligence-generated photo of the two leaders in orange prison jumpsuits. The file also appeared to contain a document titled “The Trump Doctrine for Colombia and the Western Hemisphere”.
“Although I have not been a military man, I know about war and clandestineness. I swore not to touch a weapon again after the 1989 Peace Pact, but for the homeland, I will take up arms, that I do not want, again,” Mr Petro said in a post on X on Sunday, referring to his former time as a guerrilla with the M-19 movement. “I am not illegitimate, nor am I a narco.”
Colombia is the world's leading cocaine producer, though Mr Petro highlighted his efforts to combat drug-trafficking groups.
“If you bomb even one of these groups without sufficient intelligence, you will kill many children,” he said. “If you bomb peasants, thousands of guerrillas will return in the mountains.”
His comments come after the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) failed to reach a consensus on condemning Mr Maduro's detention.
Brazil and Colombia convened an emergency meeting of the organisation following the US military action. The virtual meeting revealed deep regional fractures between left and right-wing governments.
Argentina, Ecuador and El Salvador hailed Mr Maduro's detention, while Colombia, Brazil, Cuba and others denounced it.
Cuba called Mr Maduro's capture “an existential threat of a historical nature, transcending all political and ideological lines”.
It comes after Havana acknowledged that 32 Cuban citizens undertaking “official missions” were killed in the US strikes on Venezuela.
Following Mr Maduro's capture, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called the US actions “brutal and treacherous”.
“Cuba condemns and denounces these actions as an act of state terrorism; a criminal assault against our America, a Zone of Peace; a violation of the sovereignty of a nation that is a symbol of independence, dignity and solidarity; and an unacceptable attack on international law,” he said in a speech.
The US put Cuba under a full military blockade in 1962, following its communist revolution. It previously attempted to foment an unsuccessful coup against leader Fidel Castro in 1963, in what came to be known as the Bay of Pigs Invasion.
The country came back in the crosshairs with the rise of Marco Rubio to the role of Secretary of State. Mr Rubio, whose parents fled to the US following the revolution, has expressed strong anti-Havana sentiment, and said on Sunday that Cuba is “in a lot of trouble” for propping up the Maduro regime.
Cuba has traditionally relied on Russia for military backing, and during the Cold War era, Havana deployed troops to conflicts around the world.
This military alliance continues today – Russian warships frequently visit the waters around the island nation for joint naval drills, and thousands of Cubans are currently supporting Russian forces in Ukraine. Kyiv closed its embassy in Havana in October in response to the Cuban involvement in Ukraine.
