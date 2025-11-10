A screen grab from a video posted by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on his X account on November 10, shows what he claims says is a lethal strike on a vessel carrying narcotics in the Eastern Pacific on November 9. AFP
A screen grab from a video posted by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on his X account on November 10, shows what he claims says is a lethal strike on a vessel carrying narcotics in the Eastern Pacific on November 9. AFP
A screen grab from a video posted by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on his X account on November 10, shows what he claims says is a lethal strike on a vessel carrying narcotics in the Eastern Pacific on November 9. AFP
A screen grab from a video posted by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on his X account on November 10, shows what he claims says is a lethal strike on a vessel carrying narcotics in the Eastern Pacif

News

US

More US strikes in Pacific as White House photo appears to show Petro and Maduro in prison jumpsuits

Latest strikes in eastern Pacific kill six alleged drug traffickers

Sara Ruthven
Sara Ruthven
Washington

November 10, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The US has carried out two more strikes on vessels allegedly carrying drugs in the Pacific Ocean, as a Colombian media outlet released a photo purportedly from a White House meeting in which the presidents of Colombia and Venezuela can be seen wearing prison jumpsuits.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said in a post on X on Monday that "two lethal kinetic strikes” had been conducted the day before against boats belonging to designated terrorist organisations.

"These vessels were known by our intelligence to be associated with illicit narcotics smuggling, were carrying narcotics, and were transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route in the Eastern Pacific,” he said.

Six people were killed in the strikes, Mr Hegseth added. "Under President Trump, we are protecting the homeland and killing these cartel terrorists who wish to harm our country and its people,” he said.

These are the latest in a series of US strikes on boats alleged to be carrying narcotics towards the US. The strikes have been primarily carried out in the Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela but have been expanded to include the Pacific in recent weeks.

It comes after Colombia's Cambio magazine released a photo of a White House meeting in which a US official can be seen holding a file containing what appears to be an artificial intelligence-generated photo showing Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in orange prison jumpsuits.

Cambio reported that during a meeting that took place in the Oval Office in late October, White House deputy chief of staff James Blair can be seen holding the file as he stands with a group of Republican lawmakers. The file appears to contain the photo and a document titled "The Trump Doctrine for Colombia and the Western Hemisphere".

US President Donald Trump has previously called Mr Petro a "thug” and accused both him and Mr Maduro of involvement in the South American drug trade. Mr Maduro has a $50 million bounty on his head for alleged drug-trafficking and "narco-terrorism”. The US has imposed sanctions on Mr Petro, along with his wife and son, for failing to curb drug trafficking in Colombia.

The National could not independently verify the existence of the photo. Colombian media said the image had been deleted from the online White House gallery.

Following the report, Mr Petro hinted in a post on X on Monday that he would be recalling the Colombian ambassador to the US for consultations over the issue.

"Here, the issue is to understand why on the official White House page, they portray me as if I were a prisoner in a US jail,” he said. "That is brutal disrespect to the people who elected me, to the Colombian nation and its history.”

Quashing rumours that Mr Petro would expel the US ambassador, Colombia's Minister of Foreign Affairs told W Radio that the government would instead send a "verbal note” to the American emissary.

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60

Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000

Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder

Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm

Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm

Transmission: Five-speed manual

Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

Sour%20Grapes
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EZakaria%20Tamer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESyracuse%20University%20Press%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E176%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Under 19 World Cup

Group A: India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka

Group B: Australia, England, Nigeria, West Indies

Group C: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland, Zimbabwe

Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, UAE

 

UAE fixtures

Saturday, January 18, v Canada

Wednesday, January 22, v Afghanistan

Saturday, January 25, v South Africa

Results

6pm: Dubai Trophy – Conditions (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,200m 

Winner: Silent Speech, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby
(trainer) 

6.35pm: Jumeirah Derby Trial – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (T)
1,800m 

Winner: Island Falcon, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 

7.10pm: UAE 2000 Guineas Trial – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (Dirt)
1,400m 

Winner: Rawy, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 

7.45pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m 

Winner: Desert Fire, Hector Crouch, Saeed bin Suroor 

8.20pm: Al Fahidi Fort – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,400m 

Winner: Naval Crown, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 

8.55pm: Dubawi Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,200m 

Winner: Al Tariq, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watsons 

9.30pm: Aliyah – Rated Conditions (TB) $80,000 (D) 2,000m 

Winner: Dubai Icon, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor  

'The&nbsp;Sky&nbsp;is&nbsp;Everywhere'

Director:Josephine Decker

Stars:Grace Kaufman, Pico Alexander, Jacques Colimon

Rating:2/5

EA Sports FC 26

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3/5

'Texas&nbsp;Chainsaw&nbsp;Massacre'

Rating: 1 out of 4

Running time: 81 minutes

Director: David Blue Garcia

Starring: Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham

On Women's Day
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowdash%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJuly%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESean%20Trevaskis%20and%20Enver%20Sorkun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERestaurant%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Plus%20VC%2C%20Judah%20VC%2C%20TPN%20Investments%20and%20angel%20investors%2C%20including%20former%20Talabat%20chief%20executive%20Abdulhamid%20Alomar%2C%20and%20entrepreneur%20Zeid%20Husban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Lexus LX700h specs

Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor

Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh590,000

UAE currency
Plastic tipping point
THE%20SPECS
%3Cp%3EEngine%3A%204.4-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20653hp%20at%205%2C400rpm%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20800Nm%20at%201%2C600-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3ETransmission%3A%208-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E0-100kph%20in%204.3sec%0D%3Cbr%3ETop%20speed%20250kph%0D%3Cbr%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20NA%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Q2%202023%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Transgender report
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
RACE CARD

5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m
5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m
6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-1 (PA) Listed Dh230,000 1,600m
6.30pm: HH The President’s Cup (PA) Group 1 Dh2.5million 2,200m
7pm: HH The President’s Cup (TB) Listed Dh380,000 1,400m
7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,200m.

Tamkeen's offering
  • Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3
  • Option 2: 50% across three years
  • Option 3: 30% across five years 
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

The specs: Macan Turbo

Engine: Dual synchronous electric motors
Power: 639hp
Torque: 1,130Nm
Transmission: Single-speed automatic
Touring range: 591km
Price: From Dh412,500
On sale: Deliveries start in October

While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
In numbers

Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m

Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’  in Dubai is worth... $600m

China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn

The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn

Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn 

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Regional Qualifier

The top three teams progress to the Asia Qualifier

Final: UAE beat Qatar by nine wickets

Third-place play-off: Kuwait beat Saudi Arabia by five runs

Table

1 UAE 5 5 0 10

2 Qatar 5 4 1 8

3 Saudi 5 3 2 6

4 Kuwait 5 2 3 4

5 Bahrain 5 1 4 2

6 Maldives 5 0 5 0

Updated: November 10, 2025, 7:28 PM