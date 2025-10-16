Venezuela accuses US of 'clandestine plot' as tension increases over Caribbean strikes

Venezuela’s UN envoy Samuel Moncada warned that tension with Washington is entering “an escalating process”, describing the situation as “ominous".

Mr Moncada told reporters in New York that US President Donald Trump was directing “a major warmongering propaganda operation, a military escalation and a clandestine intelligence plot with a licence to kill”, aimed at fomenting a coup in Venezuela.

He said that he had asked the UN Security Council to investigate “a series of assassinations” carried out by the US in Latin America, and to assess the legality of such actions.

In recent weeks, the US has launched military strikes against alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean, which Washington said came from Venezuela.

US forces have destroyed at least five vessels since early September, killing 27 people. Four of the boats were believed to have departed from Venezuelan ports.

Mr Moncada urged the council to reaffirm “unrestricted respect for the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of states, including Venezuela”, warning that US military manoeuvres and CIA operations near the country’s coasts posed a threat to regional peace.

Mr Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he had authorised the CIA to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela and said he was considering possible land operations there.

The admission marks a rare public acknowledgement of clandestine US activity in Venezuela, long a flashpoint in Washington’s tense relationship with President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Mr Maduro criticised the record of the US spy agency in various conflicts around the world, without directly addressing Mr Trump’s comments about authorising the CIA to carry out covert operations in Venezuela.

“No to regime change that reminds us so much of the [overthrows] in the failed eternal wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and so on,” Mr Maduro said during a televised event.

“How long will the CIA continue to carry on with its coups? Latin America doesn’t want them, doesn’t need them and repudiates them."

The objective is “to say no to war in the Caribbean, no to war in South America, yes to peace”, he added.

