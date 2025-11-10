BBC not institutionally biased, says outgoing head of news after Trump row

The chief executive of BBC News, Deborah Turness, has defended the corporation over accusations of bias, despite resigning on Sunday after claims it had misled the public in a documentary about US President Donald Trump.

Ms Turness said she stands by the journalism standards of her team as she arrived at BBC Broadcasting House in London on Monday. She said the BBC "is not institutionally biased", before adding: "That's why it's the world's most trusted news provider."

She said she resigned because “the buck stops with me" and added it had been the privilege of he career to serve as news chief and work with "our brilliant team of journalists".

BBC chairman Samir Shah is expected to apologise for the way a speech by Mr Trump was edited for Panorama, after several days of pressure on the broadcaster prompted the resignation of director general Tim Davie, along with Ms Turness.

Mr Trump welcomed the resignations and claimed there had been an attempt to “step on the scales of a presidential election”. He added: “What a terrible thing for democracy.” Ms Turness said in response that "our journalists are not corrupt and I will stand by their journalism".

The corporation was accused of misleading the public following claims the speech had been selectively edited in the documentary, Trump: A Second Chance?

A memo by Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the BBC’s editorial standards committee, raised concerns in the summer about the way clips of the US President’s speech on January 6, 2021, were spliced together in the documentary to make it appear that he told supporters he was going to walk to the US Capitol with them to “fight like hell”.

Tim Davie has resigned as BBC director general after concerns were raised about impartiality at the corporation. PA

Critics said the documentary, broadcast by the BBC the week before last year’s US election, was misleading and removed a section where Mr Trump said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully. Mr Prescott's memo also laid out concerns over the impartiality of the BBC's reporting of the war on Gaza, among other issues.

Mr Shah is expected to apologise and provide further details on the Panorama episode on Monday in his response to the culture, media and sport committee, which asked how he would address the concerns.

Mr Shah said Sunday was a “sad day” for the BBC, while committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage described Mr Davie’s resignation as “regrettable” but said that “restoring trust in the corporation must come first”.

Mr Davie said his departure would not be immediate and that he was working to ensure an “orderly transition” over the coming months, while Ms Turness said controversy around the Panorama edit had “reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC – an institution that I love”.

In a statement sent to staff, Mr Davie said his resignation was “entirely” his decision and he was “thankful” to the chairman and board for their “unswerving and unanimous support” during his tenure. He added: “Like all public organisations, the BBC is not perfect and we must always be open, transparent and accountable.”

Ms Turness, who has been in the role since 2022, said she had offered her resignation to Mr Davie on Saturday night, and that, despite mistakes being made, the “recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong”.

In a message to staff, she said she was proud of the work they had done. “In public life leaders need to be fully accountable, and that is why I am stepping down,” she added.

The BBC has been criticised for a number of failings in recent months, which include breaching its own accuracy editorial guidelines, livestreaming the controversial Bob Vylan Glastonbury set, as well as misconduct allegations surrounding former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace and its handling of presenter Huw Edwards' drawn out departure in the wake of criminal charges against him.

