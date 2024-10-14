BBC Arabic was axed last year as part of cuts at the BBC's World Service. Getty Images
BBC's Tim Davie warns cuts to World Service has left a gap for propaganda

Boss urges UK government to provide investment and ensure the world continues to have a 'trusted' news service

Nicky Harley
October 14, 2024