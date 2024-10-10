Sweetpea, the new comedy-drama asking if bullies deserve retribution

British actress Ella Purnell is riding the crest of a wave. Following her role in the hit show <i>Yellowjackets</i>, she starred in the television adaptation of the video game <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/04/13/video-games-tv-shows-adaptation/" target="_blank"><i>Fallout</i></a><i> </i>and has the lead role in the new comedy-drama series<i> Sweetpea.</i> Purnell portrays a shy, overlooked woman called Rhiannon who suddenly decides to take control of her life. The Starz-produced show was created by Kristie Swain, known for <i>Eastenders</i> and <i>Holby City</i>,<i> </i>and directed by Ella Jones, who began her career as an actor and appeared in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/08/02/inside-gwyneth-paltrows-californian-guesthouse-thats-now-listed-on-airbnb/" target="_blank">Gwyneth Paltrow </a>film <i>Sliding Doors</i> as a child. Although <i>Sweetpea</i> is helmed by women and stars women, it is for everyone. “I think it's made for anyone who feels like they've been overlooked or undermined in any situation,” says Swain. “I don't think you have to be a woman to have experienced that, which makes it so relatable. Everyone has been in a meeting where someone has spoken over them or not let them speak or contribute. I feel like that's such a central message in our show.” This is the catalyst for Rhiannon snapping. She already feels ignored and unseen by those around her, but after her father dies and her high school bully returns to her life, she unravels and becomes violent. Jones says the show explores the question of what makes a person good or bad and whether they are deserving or undeserving of what comes to them. “I think this is a universal thing to be explored,” she says. Nicole Lecky, who plays the bully named Julia, describes the show as “a coming of age, darkly comic thriller, about a young woman who is finding her voice, and she descends into this murderous world where she is trying to ultimately empower herself”. Bullying is a major theme in <i>Sweetpea. </i>Swain believes there are bullies in every walk of life. “Your school bully tends to stay with you,” she says. “If you've been bullied at school and you go into a new work situation, maybe the work bully is worse because of the school bully. All of those things feed into each other and become a monster on your shoulder. You expect them to pick on you whenever you say something in a meeting.” Jones believes childhood bullying is formative because it gets people “to internalise those behaviours”. She adds: “You might feel like you want to be seen, but maybe you're terrified of being seen, and that continues going forward and with the way you interact with people.” Lecky suggests that her character’s actions might be rationalised, given everything she’s been through. “The justification from Julia would be that she was going through a tough time and that's why she took it out on Rhiannon,” she explains. This complex dynamic between the two characters is further elevated by Purnell's portrayal of Rhiannon. “We had lots of conversations in the run-up about what Rhiannon was going to wear, what her hair and make-up would be and what that journey was,” recalls Jones. “And Ella is just fantastic. The show is what it is because of her.” As Purnell’s career takes off, her ability to portray complex characters has grown. Her performance as Rhiannon shows how she can balance being relatable while still commanding attention. “We worked together to build this growing confidence within her that began to show physically,” says Swain. “We never wanted it to be like when characters get a makeover in a show. It has to be so believable because part of the big thing about Rhiannon is that you have to be able to walk past her in the street. But you're not going to walk past Ella Purnell in the street, especially not now. So addressing that that was so important. “But she's got this absolute energy and the charisma that the character needed because she's got these two polar opposites inside of her.” <i>Sweetpea will be streaming on OSN+ from October 11</i>