Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Californian guesthouse that's now listed on Airbnb

Gwyneth Paltrow is offering her California guesthouse to Airbnb travellers seeking a taste of the A-list lifestyle.

The Hollywood star will welcome two guests to her Montecito home for a free one-night stay in September, and she'll be there to welcome visitors when they arrive.

Paltrow gave her 8.3 million followers on Instagram a sneak peek around the one-bedroom hideaway in a video post.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented. @airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night,” the actress wrote.

Backed by the Santa Ynez mountains, the coastal boho-chic guesthouse is surrounded by lush greenery and has everything guests need for an overnight escape to one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in the US.

As well as a greeting from the Academy Award winning actress, travellers can take a dip in the private swimming pool, soak in the eucalyptus-tinged air on wicker daybeds, dine al fresco in an elegant open-air dining space, complete with its own firepit, and ramp things up by shooting a few basketball hoops.

Inspired by Paltrow's wellness brand Goop, the stay will also include a guided transcendental meditation session, pampering sessions with Goop beauty products and a healthy dinner that can be tailored to suit guests' preferences.

“Goop-inspired meals and snacks will be provided, so let me know if there are any allergies or dietary restrictions I should keep in mind,” said Paltrow on her listing.

For travellers who want to get out and explore the Californian neighbourhood that's home to Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, there's plenty to see and do in Montecito – from windswept coastlines along the American Riviera to endless untouched hiking trails. The town also has boutique stores, juice bars, restaurants and art galleries, including Paltrow's own Goop boutique located at the five-star Rosewood Mirmar Beach hotel.

Bookings for the complimentary stay open at 10am on August 15 and guests can check in at 4pm on September 9.