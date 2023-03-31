Everything Gwyneth Paltrow wore in court, from Celine pieces to her own Goop designs

Gwyneth Paltrow's trial has come to an end and the Oscar-winning actress was found not responsible for any injuries sustained by Terry Sanderson, who accused her of colliding with him on a ski slope in 2016.

An unlikely highlight, and conversation point, of the trial has been Paltrow's courtroom wardrobe choices.

The actress, known for her passion for wellness and for positioning herself as a modern lifestyle guru, may be best known for her dramatic red-carpet looks. But eight days in court in Park City, Utah — from March 21 to 30, following the Deer Valley Ski Resort incident — have proven she can dress down, balancing a neutral look with close-to-flawless tailoring.

The palette has been muted and earthy — with khaki and olive greens, tan browns and oatmeal hues dominating Paltrow's outfits.

Gwyneth Paltrow wore an olive coat and oatmeal turtleneck jumper from The Row, with oversized trousers, Celine boots and Ray-Ban Aviators to attend court on the first day of the lawsuit in Park City, Utah on March 21. AP Photo

Paltrow has worn pieces by The Row, Prada and Celine, with statement jewellery by Foundrae and 1980s-style glasses by Caddis. Naturally, she has also marketed her own brand in court, wearing a number of pieces by G.Label by Goop, including a belted cardigan and blush pink blouse.

Collared looks have been a cornerstone of her sartorial choices, with a cashmere Prada polo, grey tweed suit, navy double-breasted blazer and cardigan and shirt set among her court-appropriate looks. However, away from traditional legal attire, Paltrow also wore statement boots, by both Celine and Prada, and a pair of wide-legged leather trousers by Proenza Schouler White Label.

Legal accessories have also been key, with a Smythson Panama notebook in her hand or by her side for much of the trial.

Sanderson v Paltrow, in brief

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow before leaving the Park City courtroom in Utah on March 21. All photos: AP

At trial, Sanderson, 76, said a woman he later learnt was Paltrow was skiing out of control when she ran into his back and sent him flying downhill in 2016.

Sanderson's lawyers asked for more than $300,000 in damages.

Paltrow said she did not cause the accident and that it was he who struck her from behind. The jury sided with Paltrow, ruling that Sanderson was the one at fault, and awarded Paltrow the $1 in symbolic damages that she had asked for in a countersuit.

As the trial wrapped on Thursday, Paltrow passed a seated Sanderson in court as she walked and said: “I wish you well,” as she left.

She posted a concise Instagram post on the evening of the trial, writing: "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised by integrity.

"I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."