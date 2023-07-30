Airbnb reveals its top 10 rooms with a view around the world

Travellers looking for a room with a view might want to consider a stay at one of Airbnb’s wish-listed properties.

The booking platform has more than 200,000 accommodation options around the world listed in its Amazing Views category.

And it has just revealed the most desired in the category, spanning everywhere from the US to the Netherlands.

From an alpine lakeside farmhouse in Switzerland to a beachfront lighthouse in Croatia, here are 10 Airbnb properties that come with views well worth travelling for.

1. Mirror-clad cabin in Norway

WonderInn Mirrored Glass Cabin, Raelingen, Norway. Photo: Airbnb

Tucked away in a secluded nature reserve in Raelingen, just 25 minutes from the heart of Oslo, the WonderInn Mirrored Glass Cabin has nature-filled views in every direction. Set where two of the country’s longest rivers meet, it comes with exceptional views via floor-to-ceiling windows and reflects the beauty spot via a mirrored surface. There’s also a wood-fired hot tub, fireplace and outdoor barbecue. Travellers can enjoy hiking, fishing, cycling, canoeing and boat trips and expect to see deer, squirrels, beavers, osprey and more.

2. Tiny A-frame cabin in Utah

Zion EcoCabin, Utah, US. Photo: Airbnb

Reconnect with nature in this timber A-frame tiny cabin with front-row seats to the massive sandstone cliffs of the Utah desert. Called the Zion EcoCabin, it has a convertible window wall that opens fully, allowing the space to almost blend into its red-rock canyon surroundings. It has a private hot tub, a front porch and a firepit for cosying up after watching the sun go down. Active travellers can enjoy hiking and rock-climbing right on the doorstep, or simply relax and drink in the epic views, including awesome stargazing opportunities once night falls.

3. Seaside suite in the Netherlands

Luxury suite overlooking the Wadden Sea, Harlingen, the Netherlands. Photo: Airbnb

For truly unique views, this bright-red industrial-style suite in the northern Netherlands is hard to beat. Towering over Unesco World Heritage Site The Wadden Sea, travellers staying in the charming property in Harlingen can check in to enjoy uninterrupted views of the largest tidal area in the world. Watch ships come in and out of the harbour, take a stroll through the cobblestone village and enjoy sunsets to remember right on the water’s edge of this maritime town.

4. Villa on Lefkada island in Greece

The Wave Tin Infinity Villa, Lefkada, Greece. Photo: Airbnb

Sunsets over the Ionian Sea are noteworthy affairs and travellers staying at The Wave Tin Infinity Villa on the island of Lefkada will be in a prime position to enjoy them at their best. Nestled on a hillside beside Kathisma Beach, the villa is beautifully designed with an earthy palette that is at once serene and does nothing to detract from the views. Outside, a private dining terrace, sun loungers and an infinity pool offer plenty of spots from which to drink in the envy-inducing views.

5. Luxury villa in Costa Rica

Villa el Mango, Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica. Photo: Airbnb

Secluded and serene, Villa el Mango in the north of Costa Rica’s secluded surfing village Santa Teresa is surrounded by verdant rainforests, lush gardens and pristine shorelines. The luxury villa is spread over three levels on a steep hill, meaning it comes with unrivalled views of the nature-filled surroundings. Four bedrooms each come with king-size beds. The open-plan villa also has plenty of outdoor spaces, including an infinity-edge saltwater pool made simply for enjoying sunsets and views of Santa Teresa Beach.

6. Beachfront lighthouse in Croatia

A beachfront lighthouse in Croatia's Medulin. Photo: Airbnb

Nestled on the Istrian Peninsula, the largest in the Adriatic Sea, this rustic lighthouse dates back to 1875 and is steps away from the water. It’s the perfect place in Medulin to hide away from the world, surrounded only by rocks, an empty coastline and the crashing of waves. Palm-frond-covered wooden cabanas offer the ideal place to sit and enjoy the turquoise waters and the wildflowers surrounding the property, while a wooden terrace makes the most of the setting of this Croatian coastal gem.

7. Farm stay in Umbria, Italy

Casa San Gabriel, Pierantonio, Italy. Photo: Airbnb

Located in Italy’s only landlocked region, Casa San Gabriel is a tranquil farm stay in the province of Perugia that comes with stunning views over the surrounding valleys. Featuring original woodwork, beams and terracotta tiles, the house is set among three acres of private land and surrounded by olive groves, forests, hills and vineyards. Outside, a wood-burning pizza oven, herb garden and swimming pool make the most of the serene location, with magnificent views across the mountains.

8. Ocean-view hideaway in Malibu, US

Malibu views await at this apartment in California. Photo: Airbnb

Set along the Pacific coastline, this Malibu hideaway offers the perfect Californian escape with coastal views that are hard to beat. Located on a sea-facing canyon looking towards the island of Catalina, the house is surrounded by three acres of gardens where orange, lemon and fig trees grow in abundance. The one-bedroom, open-plan apartment has a laid-back luxury vibe and makes the most of the views. Travellers also have easy access to the Malibu beaches and Santa Monica Mountains.

9. Alpine farmhouse in Obwalden, Switzerland

Lakeside views abound at this cosy farmhouse in Obwalden, Switzerland. Photo: Airbnb

With a view resembling a scene from a postcard, this cosy farmhouse in the canton of Obwalden is the perfect place for nature lovers to retreat to. Surrounded by Switzerland’s alpine beauty, expect emerald lakes, snow-capped peaks and verdant hills from this timber-clad haven, where the open-air terraces offer the prettiest place to enjoy breakfast with a view.

10. Rainforest haven in Brazil

Rainforest Design House in Paraty, Brazil

Located along Rio de Janeiro’s much-loved coastline, the unique Rainforest Design House in the mountains of Paraty sits right on the border with one of the largest Atlantic Forest preservation areas in Brazil. The beautifully designed sanctuary has a light-filled living room with a wood-burning fireplace and can sleep up to six guests. It is the ideal place for travellers looking to immerse themselves in nature, given it's surrounded by rainforest. Its unique sloped roof and timber architecture were inspired by the local Ashaninka tribe. The property also comes with an elevated wooden terrace that’s the ideal place to watch the sun go down over the jungle while enjoying the comfort of a rocking hammock.