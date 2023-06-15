The 10 best Wes Anderson-inspired Airbnb stays ahead of Asteroid City release

Acclaimed film director Wes Anderson will release his much-anticipated Asteroid City next week.

Set in a fictional desert town in 1955, the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks, and is the story of a junior stargazer convention that’s spectacularly interrupted by world-changing events.

The film is shot using Anderson’s visually distinctive cinematography, which has inspired the current #WesAnderson TikTok trend where users replicate the director’s whimsical style to produce videos featuring symmetrical shots, quick cuts and saturated colours. The trend has already amassed more than 977 million views.

Travellers hoping to get in on the trend and star in their very own Wes Anderson movie can look to Airbnb. The accommodation platform has a host of listings that appear to be straight from one of the director's film sets. Here are 10 of the best.

1. Off-grid fire tower in Oregon, US

Off the Grid and Forty Feet Up Airbnb listing in Oregon. Photo: Airbnb

Summit Prairie is a an off-grid cabin towering over open grasslands in Tiller, Oregon. Built in the style of US Forest Services’ fire lookout towers, the wood-clad cabin has everything guests need for a remote getaway.

There’s a fully equipped kitchen, an outdoor shower, a wood-fired hot tub and swaying hammocks. Friends can join in with a tent and camp on the 160 acres of private land where there’s also a vegetable garden and firepits for evenings under the stars.

The tower comes with amazing views – and two bright red Adirondack chairs from which to admire them and perhaps stage an Anderson-style shoot. It's also the perfect place for outdoor enthusiasts, with river rafting, hiking trails and waterfalls nearby.

2. Flying saucer stay in Wales, UK

Spaceship-style apartment, Redberth, Wales. Photo: Airbnb

Bed down in a one-of-a-kind UFO in the heart of the Welsh countryside. This spaceship-style Airbnb is accessible via a remote-controlled hatch and has space for up to four guests. As quirky as it gets, the vessel comes with a monitor where travellers can indulge in classic '80s arcade games like Space Invaders and Defender, and the property counts bell tents, yurts and dome tents as neighbours.

The entire space can be rented for anyone wanting to host an event or perhaps stage their own Anderson-inspired mini-movie reel. It’s also close to the popular seaside resorts of Tenby and Saundersfoot, known for their white sandy beaches and colourful harbours.

3. Solar camper in Tennessee, US

Camp Grits Solar Yellow Camper, Cosby, Tennessee, US. Photo: Airbnb

A back to basics stay with all the makings of a Wes Anderson scene await at Camp Grits in Tennessee. This sunshine yellow vintage trailer with fire engine red outhouse is set in a wood-filled yard and is the ideal place to hide away from the world, curl up with a book or cook up a storm on a propane stove.

Lit by solar pendant lights, it has a full-sized bed and a bathhouse with a fire-powered claw-foot tub. TikTok users will have to wait until they return to civilisation to post their #WesAnderson video creations on the platform, as there’s no Wi-Fi or phone coverage at this off-the-radar escape.

4. Private island escape in Hvaler, Norway

Private Island in Sunny Hvaler, Vesteroy, Norway. Photo: Airbnb

Adventure seekers will love this tiny wooden cabin set on a 10,000 square metre private island in the Norwegian archipelago of Hvaler. Known as the municipality with the highest number of sunny days in the Scandinavian country, it’s the perfect site for a scenic getaway. Travellers will stay in the solar-powered cabin and have access to their own boat for the duration of the stay.

Days can be spent fishing, sunbathing, swimming or exploring the other islets in this western archipelago while evenings brings stargazing and outdoor gatherings around the cabin’s firepit.

5. Airstream trailer in California, US

Kind of Blue 1959 Airstream, Joshua Tree, California, US. Photo: Airbnb

As Anderson as it gets, this gleaming airstream trailer in Joshua Tree, California is inspired by the desert, similar to the setting for the director's upcoming film Asteroid City.

The 1959 vehicle has been newly renovated and inside is a mix of boho-chic interiors, wood cladded walls and tie-dye fabrics. Guests have access to a shared swimming pool, hot tub, solar shower and alfresco claw foot bathtubs – ideal for an evening spent bathing under a star-filled Californian sky.

6. Pop Art apartment in Puglia, Italy

Pop Art Apartment, Puglia, Italy. Photo: Airbnb

Colour and quirk combine in this artist-designed apartment in the village of Casamassella, a few kilometres from Otranto, the bay of Porto Badisco and the Italian beaches of Alimini. Guests checking into this accommodation will be sleeping inside a work of art – the apartment was designed by artisans and young artists from the Salento region.

It offers a fun experience with bold primary colour furniture contrasting with pastel-coloured fixtures and fittings, vibrant car bonnets as wall art, a plant pot-filled balcony and original stonework walls. It’s also pet friendly – so guests as obsessed with their dogs as Wes Anderson is can bring their own little fido along for the ride.

7. Retro caravan in New Zealand

Retro Caravan Nights, Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Airbnb

Luxury glamping awaits in Claris, a restored vintage caravan located in a clifftop campsite at Omana Regional Park. Boasting endless views of the Hauraki Gulf Islands and surrounded by rainforests, mangrove walks and pristine beaches, this Clipper Caravan was saved from demolition two years ago and now welcomes holidaymakers to spend the night at this coastal reserve.

The tiny vintage vehicle nods to the 1950s and 60s when it was the most popular way for New Zealanders to holiday and its revival is a nod to simpler times, according to its Airbnb hosts. Inside, there’s a double bed, a well-equipped kitchenette and cute candy-striped soft furnishings. An orange and white-striped awning acts as a rain or sunshade for days spent alfresco.

8. Colourful canalside town house in Venice, Italy

Colorful Canalside Flat. Venice, Italy. Photo: Airbnb

Nestled between a private garden filled with lush greenery on one side and Venice’s Rio Marin Canal on the other, this apartment is in the charming Santa Croce area and sleeps up to eight guests.

Inside, a palette of bright reds, sunshine yellows and seaside blues set a playful tone, boosted by the addition of plaid curtains, floral cushions, striped bedding, decorative carpets and unique animal wall prints. The neighbourhood is filled with art and history and is also enjoyed by true Venetians. Tourists seeking the city's crowded sights and streets are just a short walk from the Riva De Biasio water stop, meaning Venice’s big attractions are just a vaporetto journey away.

9. Secret suite in Santorini, Greece

Secret Suite, Santorini, Greece. Photo: Airbnb

In one of the busiest neighbourhoods on one of Greece’s most popular holiday islands, this secret suite in Oia, Santorini is a well-hidden gem. Designed for just two guests and bathed in pink and turquoise, the whimsical hideaway has a bed draped with pink curtains, art-deco style flourishes and whitewashed stone walls. A bold purple-hued bathroom channels Anderson vibes and the brightly painted balcony offers breathtaking ocean views, as well as a private hot tub from which travellers can enjoy the island’s famous sunsets.

10. Striped lighthouse in Panama

Lighthouse stay in Playa Venao, Provincia de Los Santos, Panama. Photo: Airbnb

Overlooking the spectacular Playa Venao in southern Panama, this red and white striped lighthouse offers the perfect setting for Wes Anderson fans. Spread over four levels, the nautical-themed residence has a kitchenette and living room, bathroom and shower area, as well as two bedrooms – both with balconies opening out to views of the ocean and the sound of crashing waves.

Up on the top floor, lighthouse guests can enjoy uninterrupted 360-degree views of the entire area. Attached to El Sitio Hotel – the first hotel to open in Playa Venao – the lighthouse also offers guests access to the property's luxury pool, bar and restaurant, as well as an on-site surf shop for guests who want to take to the ocean.